Trampled By Turtles Will Spend Another New Year's Eve at the Riverside Theater
One of the flashiest and most technically adroit of the modern crop of string bands, Minneapolis's Trampled By Turtles have finalized their New Year's Eve plans. They'll be returning to the Riverside Theater for their second Dec. 31 show there in .. more
Oct 29, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The port of Marseille has always been a magnet for many nations, and like New York nowadays, it's also become a high-speed cultural blender. The French Mediterranean city is home to Kabbalah, whose new CD often sounds like an Orthodox... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee Chosen for Bruegger’s Next Generation Bakery
On Friday, April 30, Bruegger’s CEO Jim Greco and executive chef Philip Smith attended a celebration at the company’s Whitefish Bay location on Silver Spring Drive to initiate a three-year, $10 million, system-wide renovation project. Brueg... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview