Baked Beans
Top Five Foods to Cook Over a Campfire
What is it about cooking food over anopen fire that makes everything so gosh darn tasty? Here are some tried-and-truefavorites with a few spins to sample on your next camping outing.5. Baked BeansSomething about getting the legumesbubbling .. more
Jul 10, 2015 9:09 PM Colleen DuVall Around MKE
Three Stack Shack Serves Savory Southern Comfort
Celebrated as Wauwatosa’s pioneer food truck, Three Stack Shack has reintroduced “real BBQ” to an area in serious need of some savory Southern comfort. Serving up Carolina pulled-pork sandwiches, generously cut St. Louis smoked ribs and ... more
Apr 21, 2014 3:45 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Milwaukee’s BBQ King
Recent radio ads for Ashley’s Bar-B-Que (1501 W. Center St.) claim “We’re baaack!” and it’s good to have the city’s self-proclaimed king of grilled meat around again. You’re on your own as to where to eat it after you get your order more
Apr 2, 2014 12:44 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments
Brian Sanders’ Chill Vibe at the Jazz Estate
For the past 33 years, the Jazz Estate has kept Milwaukee’s jazz pulse pumping. Brian Sanders, current co-owner, is one of the men to thank. From big names to local acts, he hosts live music almost every night of the week and keeps it consi... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Off the Cuff