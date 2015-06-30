Bango
A Wild Bango Spotted in His Natural Habitat
Milwaukee Bucksmascot Bango was spotted today on the corner of Water St and Wisconsin Avetoday. He was driving a Milwaukee Bucks branded Segway in the direction of theSummerfest grounds. It is unusual to see Bango in the wild this time of yea.. more
Jun 30, 2015 5:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Every Day is Milwaukee Day, but April 14 is When We Celebrate Milwaukee Day
Several years ago a group of friends were discussing the date April 14 when one of them commented that the date (4/14) is the same as Milwaukee’s area code (414). From that casual observation, an,A&E Feature more
Apr 11, 2013 11:57 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular
Using an array of lasers, video screens, lights and a 50,000-watt sound system, the Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular seeks to replicate the energy, spectacle and volume of a concert from the late King of Pop.Touching on many of Jackson’s more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee