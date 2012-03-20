Barbara Chappell
Museum of Wisconsin Art Weaves Dual Opening
Stitched drawings and paintings take the place of more traditional works of paper, pencil, oil paint and watercolor in two exhibitions at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. The museum holds a dual opening March 28 for “Uncommon Threads... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Books Unbound @ Marian Gallery
A dedicated artist's organization named The Binders Guild opened their art exhibition “Books Unbound” at Mount Mary College in the Marian Gallery this Sunday. The unique exhibition illustrates the multiple forms to the book as art%u23AFas scu.. more
Nov 5, 2010 1:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Dr. Lonnie Smith
Although he’s not quite as famous as the great Jimmy Smith, in many jazz circles Dr. Lonnie Smith is also considered the greatest Hammond B3 organists ever to grace the genre, in his prime releasing a quintet of soul-jazz albums for Blue No... more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee