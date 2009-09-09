Barbara Lawton
Ed Garvey on Fighting Bob Fest (full interview)
Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more
Sep 9, 2009
Doyle's Very Special Announcement
Governor Jim Doyle will make a special announcement to the people of Wisconsin tomorrow, Monday, August 17, 2009 at 11:00 a.m., reads the press advisory from the governors office. But we all know what hes going to an.. more
Aug 16, 2009
Walker Who?
Good thing Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is launching his sixth annual Tourism Ride next week, allegedly to promote Milwaukee Countys hotspots, and not the county executives campaign for governor. Because according to a new pol.. more
Jun 11, 2009
Gov't Mule
In a jam scene filled with prolific players, few are more ubiquitous that guitarist Warren Haynes. He started his career in the late ’80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, and exp,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 13, 2008
Pezzettino
Pezzettino, who plays the Stonefly Brewery tonight at 10 p.m., is the musical outlet for M Because I Have No Control ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 13, 2008
Art Kumbalek Election Express
Join the Shepherd Express Street Team in celebrating Art Kumbalek's candidacy announcement!! The Shepherd Express and Art Kumbalek will be hocking campaign items, awesome new VOTE T-shirts and,Promotions more
Oct 28, 2008
Jail Guitar Doors
Life does notalways turn out the way you want it to. Notorious Milwaukee musician Shepherd Express ,None more
Oct 17, 2008
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Brewers play game two of their three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at Miller Park with a 2:55 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008
Barbara Lawton: I Won’t Run for Governor
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
DPW's Mike Tate: Lawton’s Announcement "A Big Shock"
“I got a call this morning shortly before the email went out and I was as surprised as everyone else,” Democratic Party Chair Mike Tate said of Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton’s decision not to run for governor in 2010. “I think it was a big shock.” .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose