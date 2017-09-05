RSS

Baroque Music

Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM Off the Cuff

Bess Wohl’s American Hero opens at the Soulstice Theatre on Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 11; the Festival City Symphony continues its season by “Going for Baroque” at The Pabst Theater on Jan. 29; Momentum, with Milwaukee Ballet II danc... more

Jan 24, 2017 3:58 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Early Music Now’s 30th anniversary season begins Saturday,Oct. 8, and explores a full range of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroquemusic performed by world-class international early music specialists inlandmark Milwaukee venues.Fre.. more

Sep 28, 2016 2:21 PM Sponsored Content

Early Music Now, whose mission is to present the best performances of Medieval, Renaissance and early Baroque music from around the world, opens its season with an Estonian early music vocal ensemble, Heinavanker. This a cappella septet wil... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:17 AM Classical Music

Joan Parsley, artistic director of Milwaukee’s Ensemble Musical Offering, brims with a missionary zeal for early music. The depth of her scholarship and enthusiasm reveal how committed she is to the presentation of all things Baroque. With ... more

Sep 24, 2013 2:08 AM A&E Feature

