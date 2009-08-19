Barrett Attack
Barrett Speaks
Mayor Tom Barrett looked and sounded a lot better than I expected in his first public appearance since being attacked Saturday night, considering the extent of his injuries. Speaking to reporters on his front lawn, the mayor sported a gash from th.. more
Aug 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Barrett's a Hero at Gawker.com
The snarky celebrity-and-media gossip site Gawker.com is hailing Tom Barrett, post attack, as a “toothless hero mayor.” They kinda-sorta got the story right. Kinda. Sorta. more
Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Barrett's Recovering, Suspect Reportedly in Custody
I’m trying to gather some fresh information being reported about the horrible attack on Mayor Tom Barrett after he left State Fair last night. WTMJ and the Journal Sentinel are reporting that the suspect is in custody. Barret.. more
Aug 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mayor Barrett Update
Mayor Tom Barrett is stable, his visibly shaken brother John told the press this afternoon, although he did sustain some pretty significant injuries from being attacked last night. He said the mayors good sense of humor was still intact. .. more
Aug 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
