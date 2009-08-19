RSS

Barrett Attack

blogimage4171.jpe

Mayor Tom Barrett looked and sounded a lot better than I expected in his first public appearance since being attacked Saturday night, considering the extent of his injuries. Speaking to reporters on his front lawn, the mayor sported a gash from th.. more

Aug 19, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The snarky celebrity-and-media gossip site Gawker.com is hailing Tom Barrett, post attack, as a “toothless hero mayor.” They kinda-sorta got the story right. Kinda. Sorta. more

Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage4153.jpe

I’m trying to gather some fresh information being reported about the horrible attack on Mayor Tom Barrett after he left State Fair last night. WTMJ and the Journal Sentinel are reporting that the suspect is in custody. Barret.. more

Aug 16, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage4155.jpe

Mayor Tom Barrett is stable, his visibly shaken brother John told the press this afternoon, although he did sustain some pretty significant injuries from being attacked last night. He said the mayors good sense of humor was still intact. .. more

Aug 16, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage4170.jpe

