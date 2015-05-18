RSS

Baseball Buddha

The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d..

May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers baseball has cast a spell overdistant Wisconsin cities and towns for as long as I can remember, and going to a game has become a celebrated occasion. In the Metro Milwaukee area itcan be a "spur of the moment" activity, but in places lik..

Apr 28, 2015 7:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

Thinkstock

The crowds were large for the weekend series between theBrewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the parking lots were packed full of tailgaters and fans seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere and the energy that is Miller Park. If you have been to any..

Apr 14, 2015 6:25 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

Off the Cuff sits down with the Shepherd Express new blogger, John Reimer, aka The Baseball Buddha.

Apr 7, 2015 8:51 PM Off the Cuff

"Miller Park" by User Grassferry49 on Wikicommons.

"Optimistic" was the word to describe the fans, players and front office of the Brewers on Opening Day...until the gamestarted. How quickly the enthusiasmfaded. After Charlie Blackmon of theRockies flied out to Kris Davis in leftfield to lead ..

Apr 7, 2015 5:25 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

The season is fast approaching and I am very excited forBrewers opening day. This week I am going to share a blog post I did ayear ago that I think you'll enjoy. I did the story when Iwas out in Arizona for the Brewers Spring Training during my..

Mar 31, 2015 3:52 PM Milwaukee Brewers

At the advent of every new MLB season I think aboutthe Brewers' 1987 start. The team matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves with 13straight wins to open the season. I remember two of those games in particular and it's no mystery why.The ninth game of..

Mar 24, 2015 7:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

The reason why I started this blog was to write about myexperiences, opinions and the people I met when I was on the road experiencingAmerica and our national pastime. I metmany wonderful people that gave me insights into this game and life in ..

Mar 18, 2015 3:50 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

Why is winning so important? Why do some teams win consistently while otherstoil away in mediocrity? What is it about that winning thatdrives us to root for a team?Within life we are the ones that hold ourselves back by not believing things ar..

Mar 11, 2015 9:52 PM Milwaukee Brewers 3 Comments

I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee's Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a..

Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments

