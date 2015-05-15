RSS

Basil Rathbone

homemovies_talesofterror.jpg.jpe

'Tales of Terror' (1962), out on Blu-ray, is trilogy sprung awkwardly to life from the pages of Edgar Allan Poe. Director Roger Corman recruited Vincent Price, Peter Lorre and Basil Rathbone. more

May 15, 2015 2:40 PM Home Movies

rathbone_ihatehollywood.jpg.jpe

The Basil Rathbone Sherlock Holmes movies aren’t usually thought of as film noir, but the dark shadowed setting of The Scarlet Claw (1944) comes close—and might even be considered along with the great Universal Studios horror films of the ‘30s and.. more

Oct 18, 2014 2:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

Sherlock Holmes is perhaps the most durable literary figure ever conceived. That Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's sleuth outlived the Victorian Age and continues to be read is only one measure of the impression he made on popular culture. Holmes' acute.. more

Mar 14, 2011 12:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

Talented as they may be, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law will not be the actors most of us will associate with Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. The honor still belongs to Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce, who starred in a series of movies in the 193.. more

Sep 23, 2010 12:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

Last week, I received a sample of the new Fleet Naturals Cleansing Enema (yes, these are the kind of unsolicited items that are sent to owners of sex toy stores). Fleet calls this product “the first disposable pre-filled enema dedicated for... more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

blogimage6627.jpe

An old, brick storefront graces the corner of Bay View's Smith Street and Howell Avenue. P Handmade Nation, ,Art more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

A couple of years ago, I was going to assemble my world-famous (or at least within the wor Montepulciano d'Abruzzo ,The Naked Vine more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

,Holiday Gift Guide more

Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

Sherlock Holmes, Arthur Conan Doyle’s deathless detective, has been recreated on screen in every decade, for every generation. Whether the Morton Downey Jr. portrayal, out in theaters this month, stirs anticipation or apprehension depends on your.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES