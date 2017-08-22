RSS

Battery Factory

Milwaukee’s own Fringe Festival is back for its second edition, Aug. 26-27 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The two-day multi-disciplinary performance and visual art festival will swing the spotlight onto local artists of all k... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

The Battery Factory, a nonprofit organization that focuses on igniting new performance and visual arts projects and organizations, is currently backing Feast of Crispian (FoC), a nonprofit program that uses Shakespeare plays as a tool to h... more

Nov 12, 2014 12:42 AM Expresso

TheBattery Factory in collaborationwith the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center are hosting aperformance at the South Milwaukee Railroad Depot July 24 - 26. They’relooking for performers for Drama at the Depot.Builtin 1893, the Depot was  .. more

Jun 20, 2014 10:52 AM Theater

Playwright Fly Steffens’ work acted as a theatrical suture between summer and autumn this month. Her shorts program Love Is A Horse With A Broken Leg Trying To Stand While 45,000 People Watch asserted itself on the back patio of the East Si... more

Sep 12, 2013 5:44 PM Theater

The Philomusica Quartet’s next concert is called “Jewish Expressions,” aptly so since that religious and cultural quality is shared by all three composers on the program. Felix Mendelssohn’s (1809-47) String Quartet No. 3 in D Majo more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

