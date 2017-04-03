RSS

Bay Players

The Bay Players have a cozy, little tradition in local theater. The long-lived community theater group amplified that coziness this past month with a production of Marc Camoletti's Don't Dress for Dinner. The group's performance: space at the Whit.. more

Apr 3, 2017 1:00 PM Theater

Acacia Theatre Company 414-744-5995 acaciatheatre.com Alchemist Theatre 414-426-4169 thealchemisttheatre.com All In Productions allin-mke.com Bay Players 414-299-9040 theba,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more

Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM Spring Arts Guide

Nov 26, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

High school auditoriums can feel positively immense next to many of the other stages in town. The venerable Bay Players community theater group operates out of a space in Whitefish Bay High School that can seat quite a few. “When we did large mu.. more

Sep 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Back in 1969, Woody Allen was just beginning a career in filmmaking. He’d been writing for TV comedy for nearly two decades. That year he starred in Play It Again, Sam: a show on Broadway that he’d written. He essentially played a version of.. more

Jul 19, 2016 6:18 PM Theater

This month, the Bay Players stage a heartfelt production of local playwright Megan Ann Jacobs’ supernatural comedy aMUSEd. The show runs through Jan. 23 at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium. more

Jan 19, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

The audition announcement was a little confusing for me. The Brumder Mansion staging of Megan Ann Jacobs’ a MUSEd had only just closed six or seven days prior to the announcement that there would be auditions for a Bay Players production of .. more

Nov 3, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

So there’s this tenth anniversary party. Guests arrive and the husband has shot himself in the head and the wife is nowhere to be found. It’s called Rumors . It’s a farce by Neil Simon. It’s also a lot of fun. Evidently Simon wanted to write som.. more

Jul 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Impending parenthood is very dramatic. I suppose it could also be construed by some to be musical. Back in the early 1980s, Richard Maltby Jr., David Shire and Sybille Pearson wrote a musical on the subject. It follows the lives of three couples a.. more

Feb 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

NeilHaven’s Stuck is a really funexploration of human connection. A quirky agoraphobic spends her time almostexclusively in an elevator as an elevator operator at a retro-themed hotel.She’s afraid to ever leave the elevator for longer than i.. more

Oct 31, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

WhitefishBay’s venerable Bay Players have a sharp season coming up on the otherside of summer. The official announcement went out earlier this month. Amongthem is the work of a locally born playwright.JayPresson Allen’s 1968 comedy Forty Car.. more

Jun 14, 2014 8:42 AM Theater

One of the longest continuously running t heater traditions in Wisconsin, Whitefish Bay's Bay Players are a tribute to the irrepressible drive and determination of community theatre. This season the players feature three classic mid-century comedi.. more

Sep 4, 2012 3:42 AM Theater

 Life is likely very complicated for a man with three fiancees. Such a thing would be very, very difficult to manage in the modern world, but midway through last century it could have theoretically worked. Such is the premise for the 1960s Fren.. more

Jul 12, 2012 7:43 PM Theater

Every venue poses its own challenges. The Marian Center for Non-Profits developed a reputation in certain circles for being kind of notorious for the challenges it posed by virtue of the fact that it wasn’t built as a performance space . . . a.. more

Apr 5, 2012 10:16 AM Theater

  Somewhere in the mix of everything that opened last week, I ended up missing another opening from one of the longest-running community theatre traditions in the state of Wisconsin. The Bay Players continue to perform in their latest incarnati.. more

Jan 24, 2012 8:21 PM Theater

In the new year, White Fish Bayâs Bay PlayersÂ community theatre will be staging a production of Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmoreâs Wrong Windowâitâs an Alfred Hitchcock tribute something on the order of theÂ  recent comic stage adaptatio.. more

Nov 13, 2011 8:06 PM Theater

Raymond Bradford has a great deal of stage experience. Bradford had been the Artistic Director of the RSVP Theatre who also heads the venerable Bay Playersarguably Milwaukee’s longest running theatre tradition of ANY kind.Those looking to learn .. more

Nov 5, 2011 7:51 PM Theater

A pleasant retro-farce, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is a fun trip to the theatre. It’s set in the ‘50’s. A pair of down-on-their-luck British actors pretend to be long-lost relatives of an old woman on her death bed. As you might imagine, the rel.. more

Jul 19, 2011 1:32 PM Theater

In and amidst all of the companies that form the local theatre scene, it can often be easy to forget about one of the greater Milwaukee area’s longest-running theatre traditions. Having staged its first production in March of 1951, The Bay Player.. more

Jul 7, 2011 9:38 PM Theater

The Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium is as traditional a proscenium theatre as one is likely to find. Actors mill about on it as the play starts. Director Raymond Bradford renders a backstage mood onstage by way of introduction. This may be .. more

Apr 11, 2011 3:27 PM Theater

