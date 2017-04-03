Bay Players
Seating on the Stage with Bay Players
The Bay Players have a cozy, little tradition in local theater. The long-lived community theater group amplified that coziness this past month with a production of Marc Camoletti's Don't Dress for Dinner. The group's performance: space at the Whit.. more
Apr 3, 2017 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Directory
Acacia Theatre Company 414-744-5995 acaciatheatre.com Alchemist Theatre 414-426-4169 thealchemisttheatre.com All In Productions allin-mke.com Bay Players 414-299-9040 theba,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Auditions: Don’t Dress For Dinner
Nov 26, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Closer to Bogey in Whitefish Bay
High school auditoriums can feel positively immense next to many of the other stages in town. The venerable Bay Players community theater group operates out of a space in Whitefish Bay High School that can seat quite a few. “When we did large mu.. more
Sep 22, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions For Play It Again, Sam
Back in 1969, Woody Allen was just beginning a career in filmmaking. He’d been writing for TV comedy for nearly two decades. That year he starred in Play It Again, Sam: a show on Broadway that he’d written. He essentially played a version of.. more
Jul 19, 2016 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
One-Muse Apartment Onstage
This month, the Bay Players stage a heartfelt production of local playwright Megan Ann Jacobs’ supernatural comedy aMUSEd. The show runs through Jan. 23 at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium. more
Jan 19, 2016 5:05 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for aMUSEd with Bay Players
The audition announcement was a little confusing for me. The Brumder Mansion staging of Megan Ann Jacobs’ a MUSEd had only just closed six or seven days prior to the announcement that there would be auditions for a Bay Players production of .. more
Nov 3, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for 'Rumors' with the Bay Players
So there’s this tenth anniversary party. Guests arrive and the husband has shot himself in the head and the wife is nowhere to be found. It’s called Rumors . It’s a farce by Neil Simon. It’s also a lot of fun. Evidently Simon wanted to write som.. more
Jul 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Bay Players BABY
Impending parenthood is very dramatic. I suppose it could also be construed by some to be musical. Back in the early 1980s, Richard Maltby Jr., David Shire and Sybille Pearson wrote a musical on the subject. It follows the lives of three couples a.. more
Feb 2, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions For Neil Haven’s STUCK with Bay Players
NeilHaven’s Stuck is a really funexploration of human connection. A quirky agoraphobic spends her time almostexclusively in an elevator as an elevator operator at a retro-themed hotel.She’s afraid to ever leave the elevator for longer than i.. more
Oct 31, 2014 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bay Players' Coming Season
WhitefishBay’s venerable Bay Players have a sharp season coming up on the otherside of summer. The official announcement went out earlier this month. Amongthem is the work of a locally born playwright.JayPresson Allen’s 1968 comedy Forty Car.. more
Jun 14, 2014 8:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Three Comedies With The Bay Players
One of the longest continuously running t heater traditions in Wisconsin, Whitefish Bay's Bay Players are a tribute to the irrepressible drive and determination of community theatre. This season the players feature three classic mid-century comedi.. more
Sep 4, 2012 3:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for BOEING BOEING
Life is likely very complicated for a man with three fiancees. Such a thing would be very, very difficult to manage in the modern world, but midway through last century it could have theoretically worked. Such is the premise for the 1960s Fren.. more
Jul 12, 2012 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Eve Continues
Every venue poses its own challenges. The Marian Center for Non-Profits developed a reputation in certain circles for being kind of notorious for the challenges it posed by virtue of the fact that it wasn’t built as a performance space . . . a.. more
Apr 5, 2012 10:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wrong Window’s Last Week
Somewhere in the mix of everything that opened last week, I ended up missing another opening from one of the longest-running community theatre traditions in the state of Wisconsin. The Bay Players continue to perform in their latest incarnati.. more
Jan 24, 2012 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Looking for People to Mock Hitchcock
In the new year, White Fish Bayâs Bay PlayersÂ community theatre will be staging a production of Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmoreâs Wrong Windowâitâs an Alfred Hitchcock tribute something on the order of theÂ recent comic stage adaptatio.. more
Nov 13, 2011 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Acting Class With Raymond Bradford
Raymond Bradford has a great deal of stage experience. Bradford had been the Artistic Director of the RSVP Theatre who also heads the venerable Bay Playersarguably Milwaukee’s longest running theatre tradition of ANY kind.Those looking to learn .. more
Nov 5, 2011 7:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions For Leading Ladies
A pleasant retro-farce, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is a fun trip to the theatre. It’s set in the ‘50’s. A pair of down-on-their-luck British actors pretend to be long-lost relatives of an old woman on her death bed. As you might imagine, the rel.. more
Jul 19, 2011 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bay Players 2011/2012
In and amidst all of the companies that form the local theatre scene, it can often be easy to forget about one of the greater Milwaukee area’s longest-running theatre traditions. Having staged its first production in March of 1951, The Bay Player.. more
Jul 7, 2011 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bay Players' Surreal Comic Tribute to Theatre
The Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium is as traditional a proscenium theatre as one is likely to find. Actors mill about on it as the play starts. Director Raymond Bradford renders a backstage mood onstage by way of introduction. This may be .. more
Apr 11, 2011 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater