Bay View Bowl
What Will the New John Doe Document Dump Reveal?
So I just got backfrom the Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel’s office, where the new John Doe docsare being provided—at a price. The cost of obtaining the flash drive with 14GBof material is $22.50, allegedly to cover the county’s cost to pr.. more
Aug 8, 2014 4:17 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Ramma Lamma Enjoy the Sleazy Fringes of Rock ’N’ Roll
Critically speaking at least, fun music often gets shortchanged. It’s great to meticulously dissect albums with weighty themes or ambitious compositions, but sometimes you wish writers would spill some more ink over releases that don’t pret... more
Jul 7, 2014 11:56 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Jaill Releases a Second Sub Pop Album, Goes Bowling
In 2009, the Milwaukee garage-pop band Jaill was plucked from obscurity and signed to Sub Pop Records. That's the narrative, at least—a simplified and romanticized version of the story that downplays the band's role in their signing... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Jaill's Album Release Party Will Be at Bay View Bowl
The Turner Hall Ballroom is a perfectly fine place to release an album, but it doesn\'t have an arcade room or even a foosball table, so Jaill opted to have their album release party at Bay View Bowl instead. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio will pla.. more
May 1, 2012 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
John Gasser channels Brian Butch
In February 2008, the Badgers were down one to Indiana with 12 seconds left. This happened: Fast forward to last night. Freshman John Gasser (he of UW's only ever triple double) wins the game for Wisconsin against Michigan: more
Feb 24, 2011 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Prestige Album Covers
look ,Books more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Oliver Stone's Nixon
The Republicans became the party of fear in the aftermath of World War II when a pair of returning servicemen, Joe McCarthy and Richard Nixon, ran for national office and turned politics into a battlefield. Communism was the ominous drumbeat they.. more
Aug 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood