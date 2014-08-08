RSS

Bay View Bowl

doe envelope.jpg.jpe

So I just got backfrom the Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel’s office, where the new John Doe docsare being provided—at a price. The cost of obtaining the flash drive with 14GBof material is $22.50, allegedly to cover the county’s cost to pr.. more

Aug 8, 2014 4:17 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

ramma.jpg.jpe

Critically speaking at least, fun music often gets shortchanged. It’s great to meticulously dissect albums with weighty themes or ambitious compositions, but sometimes you wish writers would spill some more ink over releases that don’t pret... more

Jul 7, 2014 11:56 PM Music Feature

blogimage18891.jpe

In 2009, the Milwaukee garage-pop band Jaill was plucked from obscurity and signed to Sub Pop Records. That's the narrative, at least—a simplified and romanticized version of the story that downplays the band's role in their signing... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage8213.jpe

The Turner Hall Ballroom is a perfectly fine place to release an album, but it doesn\'t have an arcade room or even a foosball table, so Jaill opted to have their album release party at Bay View Bowl instead. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio will pla.. more

May 1, 2012 3:30 PM On Music

In February 2008, the Badgers were down one to Indiana with 12 seconds left. This happened:   Fast forward to last night. Freshman John Gasser (he of UW's only ever triple double) wins the game for Wisconsin against Michigan:   more

Feb 24, 2011 2:01 PM More Sports

blogimage8213.jpe

look ,Books more

Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Books

The Republicans became the party of fear in the aftermath of World War II when a pair of returning servicemen, Joe McCarthy and Richard Nixon, ran for national office and turned politics into a battlefield. Communism was the ominous drumbeat they.. more

Aug 23, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES