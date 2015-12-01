Bay View Brew Haus

RSS

Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more

Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Visual Arts

That should be an easy question to answer. Right? The executiveresidence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison. Or maybe not. He’s got a homein Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. Aquick check of his voting re.. more

Feb 19, 2015 5:48 PM Expresso 46 Comments

A Wisconsin museum, the distinctive Racine Art Museum (RAM), owns the honor of being the only art museum in the country to host a PEEPS competition. This year, the RAM opened their 2nd Annual International Peeps Competition on April 1 and extends .. more

Apr 14, 2011 9:19 PM Visual Arts

When you really think about it, most of your favorite bands can probably be traced back to the members’ middle- or high-school days. There, in some finished basement or cul-de-sac garage, the pimpled rockers of tomorrow struggled through ba... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Executivechef Jerry Garcia of Hotel Metro has committed to removing himself andhis kitch 411 E. Mason St., Milwaukee. Call (414) 272- 1937 or visit www.hotelmetro.com. ,Eat/Drink more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Jenny Owen Youngs’ familiar brand of sighing alternative-pop has earned her tour dates with like-minded singer-songwriters Aimee Mann and Vienna Teng—as well as some royalties from the Showtime ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After a long period of purgatory, World Travels Fast, the ambrosial new record from the Milwaukee ensemble Decibully, will finally see release this December. The band will self-release the album for free downloadwith optional tip jar, a la Radiohe.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

