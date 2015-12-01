Bay View Brew Haus
Shop Local This Holiday Season
Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more
Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Where Does Scott Walker Live?
That should be an easy question to answer. Right? The executiveresidence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison. Or maybe not. He’s got a homein Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. Aquick check of his voting re.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 46 Comments
PEEPS, PEEPS, PEEPS Competition @ RAM
A Wisconsin museum, the distinctive Racine Art Museum (RAM), owns the honor of being the only art museum in the country to host a PEEPS competition. This year, the RAM opened their 2nd Annual International Peeps Competition on April 1 and extends .. more
Apr 14, 2011 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Sensationalists’ Expectations-Free Pop-Rock
When you really think about it, most of your favorite bands can probably be traced back to the members’ middle- or high-school days. There, in some finished basement or cul-de-sac garage, the pimpled rockers of tomorrow struggled through ba... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Respecting Surf and Turf
Executivechef Jerry Garcia of Hotel Metro has committed to removing himself andhis kitch 411 E. Mason St., Milwaukee. Call (414) 272- 1937 or visit www.hotelmetro.com. ,Eat/Drink more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Greg Laswell & Jenny Owen Youngs
Jenny Owen Youngs’ familiar brand of sighing alternative-pop has earned her tour dates with like-minded singer-songwriters Aimee Mann and Vienna Teng—as well as some royalties from the Showtime ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Decibully Cements Release Show Plans for World Travels Fast
After a long period of purgatory, World Travels Fast, the ambrosial new record from the Milwaukee ensemble Decibully, will finally see release this December. The band will self-release the album for free downloadwith optional tip jar, a la Radiohe.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music