Milwaukee Cocktail Week kicks off Monday, September 26th.The annual event is made up of a week-long series of tastings, cocktail dinnersand special cocktail menus available at bars and restaurants throughout thecity. It was founded by Brian Wes.. more

Sep 23, 2016 3:05 PM Brew City Booze

ceviche.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Alobos Life, Flickr CCEven with the holidays thrown in there, it's been a busycouple months since my last restaurant and bar news update. Apparently,holidays and cold weather don't keep MKE business owners down. H.. more

Jan 15, 2016 5:57 PM Brew City Booze

coffee_star5112.jpg.jpe

Changes are afoot at StoryHill BKC on 51st and Bluemound. The “C” in their name now standsfor cocktail instead of cup, noting their largest change of shifting theirfocus away from breakfast. Hours during the week will be 11:00 a.m. until 9:0.. more

Sep 8, 2015 2:45 PM Brew City Booze

Add a little Milwaukee Magic to your holidays with the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, going from November 18, 2010 until January 2, 2011. You'll find a whole lot of holiday spirit in Downtown Milwaukee. Aside from their 500,000 lights... more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12413.jpe

Greg Graffin is an accomplished academic, having earned a Ph.D. from Cornell University and a highly respected position as lecturer in evolutionary science at UCLA. Students of rock music, however, know this man not as an evolutionist, but ... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage12023.jpe

At the inaugural Home Brewed Music & Arts Festival, promoters have put on display a wide variety of visual artists and rock and hip-hop musicians, many of which have flown largely under the radar of local press. The music lineup includes more

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If you're a Brewers fan and you don't already read Brew Crew Ball, you should. And I'm not just saying that because I write there. You will not find smarter fan conversation, more in-depth analysis or better coverage elsewhere. We started somet.. more

Apr 30, 2010 2:16 AM More Sports

blogimage5265.jpe

Def Jam rappers aren’t the only ones subject to development hell. Milwaukee’s saturnine indie-rockers Decibully took years to craft a follow-up to 2005’s Sing Out America, only to learn th,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rarelyhas any national campaign suffered from the combination of oafishincompetence and The New York Times Magazine ,News Features more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

One of the most common sexual fantasiesinvolves bondage: tying up a partner or being tied LauraAnne Stuart owns the Tool Shed, Milwaukee’sfirst feminist sex toy store. She ,SEXPress more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress

Holy crap, how cool is this?Seth MClung tweeted a few minutes ago: “Brew fans if your looking 4 cool insight on the crew and other teams @ the MLB check out brewcrewball.com the frosty mug posts are the best”Way to go, Kyle for setting up such a.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

A commenter over on BCB coined a new term and I'm digging it-brewtalbrewtal [BROO-tal (adj) – 1. savage; cruel; inhuman: Watching Jeff Suppan is brewtal.2. crude; coarse: Manny Parra’s pitching is brewtal.3. harsh; The weather is brewtal today. Th.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

