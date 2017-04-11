RSS

Beach Boys

brianwilson2017.jpg.jpe

Brian Wilson looks back at the origins of the Beach Boys’ greatest album, Pet Sounds, and discusses his upcoming concert in Milwaukee and his plans for the future. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:51 PM Music Feature

bookreview_brianwilson.jpg.jpe

“Time jumps around so much that it’s hard to remember exactly what happened,” Brian Wilson confesses in his memoir. I Am Brian Wilson isn’t a chronicle but a patchwork of memories covering childhood through stardom with The Beach Boys, d... more

Dec 6, 2016 3:34 PM Books

petsounds.jpg.jpe

Noless than Paul McCartney pronounced “God Only Knows” as a “perfect song.”Apparently, John Lennon nodded his ascent. “God Only Knows” appeared on TheBeach Boys’ album Pet Sounds (1966) and would inspire The Beatles.. more

Oct 12, 2016 4:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

twim_deadpool.jpg.jpe

August brings to Milwaukee some ’90s hip-hop legends, a killer Detroit punk band and a Prince protégé. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the-wrecking-crew-e1421180006173.jpg.jpe

Jul 17, 2015 2:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

brian wilson jeff beck 2013 tour riverside theater milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

It's hard to imagine two acts more different than Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck. Wilson's Beach Boys are an American institution with a list of hits you'd need four hands to count, while the averag,Concert Reviews more

Oct 31, 2013 10:32 AM Concert Reviews

brianwilsonjeffbeck630_022713.jpg.jpe

At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music ind.. more

Aug 26, 2013 1:20 PM On Music

rhcp.jpg.jpe

The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Music Feature

blogimage19145.jpe

Few bands have created their own musical genre, but if any group can claim that honor, it's The Beach Boys, who captured and turned the “surf sound” into the American pop music voice of a generation. Formed in 1961 by brothers Brian, Carl more

Jul 1, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19098.jpe

As late as last summer, it looked like this year's 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys wouldn't offer much reason for fans to get excited. Yes, rumors of a 50th anniversary tour were flying, but at that point Brian Wilson was saying he didn' more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

blogimage13210.jpe

Milwaukee guitarist Kenny Knoll’s interest in pedal steel led him to Nashville, where his knack for the instrument earned him gigs playing with Carl Smith, Marty Robbins, Dottie West and Crystal Gayle, among many others. Knoll is now the le... more

Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11858.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1:10 p.m. game this afternoon. more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9514.jpe

The weather can usually be counted on to be at its worst during Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day events, where art venues debut new exhibits and host special events, but believe it or not, the weather should actually be pretty mi... more

Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3577.jpe

  It's been written that there's nothing new under the sun, and the axiom has been pr Sounds Like Teen Spirit ,Books more

Sep 8, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES