Beach House
Beach House w/ Jessica Pratt @ The Pabst Theater
Beach House locked into the crowd’s energy during an easy-going show Monday night at the Pabst. more
Sep 22, 2015 8:53 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 17-23
The Bay View Bash and Global Union keep Bay View busy, while Calexico, Beach House and Viet Cong keep indie-rock fans happy. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual fall concert preview. There's a lot we're looking forward to, including big from Beach House, Marit.. more
Sep 10, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Beach House and Calexico Are Coming to Milwaukee
The Pabst Theater Organization announced a trio of indie-rock shows at its venues this morning, including a long-overdue Calexico performance at the Turner Hall Ballroom and the return of the dream-pop duo Beach House to the Pabst Theater.Beach .. more
May 26, 2015 2:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Relive the Roaring 1950s with Brief Candles' "Terry Nation" Video
Last year Milwaukee shoegaze wizards Brief Candles broke from their usual tradition of taking their sweet damn time to release an EP with relatively quick turnaround. The Newhouse EP wasn't a huge departure for the group, and though it was quicker.. more
Jun 12, 2014 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
A Pioneer of Film and Television
OnJune 6, 1894 a motion picture was projected for the first time onto a screenfor public viewing, as opposed to the private peep-show experience. The publicwas small, the family and friends of inventor Charles Francis Jen.. more
Jun 11, 2014 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Bombay Royale goes Bollywood
Theworld’s most prolific film industry isn’t based in Hollywood but in Mumbai, theIndian city formerly known as Bombay. “Bollywood” movies usually sportprominent soundtracks whose elaborations of Indian pop spark lavis.. more
Jun 9, 2014 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Beach House Will Play the Pabst on Oct. 10
Indie-rock romantics Beach House will return to the Pabst Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 10, the venue announced this morning. The Sub Pop duo will be touring behind their masterful new <em>Bloom</em>, the record that finally completes their long jour.. more
Jun 7, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
4Troops w/ Michael Peterson
4Troops singers Ron Demetrius Henry, David Clemo, Meredith Melcher and Milwaukee native Daniel Jens are Iraq war veterans who sing patriotic and inspirational songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “You Raise Me Up.” more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
German Fest @ Summerfest GroundsThe largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable... more
Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Beach House
The Baltimore duo Beach House had already polished the muted, Mazzy Star-esque dream-pop of their 2006 self-titled debut album on their 2008 effort Devotion , but even their biggest supporters couldn’t have predicted more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Even after Booker T. recorded one of the most enduring soul grooves of all time, the 1962 Booker T. and the MGs hit “Green Onions,” he remained a prolifi c session player, backing soul legends like Otis Redding and Sam and Dave, as well as ... more
Apr 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Walker Turns to Workers for Budget Savings
When you add in all of the other concessions MilwaukeeCounty Executive Scott Walker wants workers to make in his proposed 2010budget. Walker has presented theproposed concessions as a way to save Milwaukee Countyfrom insolvency. &,News Fe... more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
The Black Crowes
Last winter Maxim magazine infamously ran a review of The Black Crowes new album, Warpaint Maxim ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Micky's Monkees Christmas
Of all the annual Christmas traditions that roll through town, few are odder than Micky’s Monkees Christmas, which stops at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight at 8 p.m. Micky Dolenz was never known f,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beach House to Play Milwauke—The Same Day as Passion Pit
The Baltimore dream-pop duo Beach House titled its upcoming third album Teen Dream, though they might as well have named it Merriweather Post Pavilion 2010 for the universal accolades it's going to receive. Bolder and more direct than the hushed B.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Previewing January's Major Indie-Rock Releases
January was a traditionally slow time for CD releases, but that’s changed over the last several years, as more bands see the opportunity for their albums to stand out during a month when there isn’t much else going on. This January’s release calen.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music