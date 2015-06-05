Beer Guide

RSS
Von Stiehl Winery Presents: Meet the Makers
Von Stiehl Winery's Meetthe Makers event is coming up Saturday, June 20th. Meet the Makers is a unique wine and beer festival with a flavor all its own.The one day festival offerstest batches and unique blends newly released by Von Stiehl Winer.. more
Jun 5, 2015 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
‘Art to Art’: Experiments in Dance
All artists need the opportunity to fail. Risk-taking is indispensable. What serious opportunities for trial and error exist for artists in Milwaukee after they leave the relative safety of a college program? This is not an idle question.Da... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
