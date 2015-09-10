Bela Fleck
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn @ The Pabst Theater
Two of the great banjo players of their time happen to be married to each other, and their domesticity was on full display Wednesday night. more
Sep 10, 2015 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9
Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more
Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Strum that Banjo
<p> When Steve Martin surfaced on stage in the '70s with a banjo, many thought it was a gag, a funny prop. But as glimpsed in the intro to director Marc Fields\' documentary <em>Give Me the Banjo</em>, Martin is an able musician who takes his ins.. more
Aug 11, 2012 4:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hallow Can You Go
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Abigail Washburn and the Sparrow Quartet
Banjoist Abigail Washburn has made an unlikely career by fusing seemingly incompatible musical influences: rustic old-time American music and dignified, traditional Chinese folk music. The eastern influence,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee