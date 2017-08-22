RSS

Belair Cantina

This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Eat/Drink

The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more

May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Eat/Drink 3 Comments

What’s new this month in the Milwaukee dining scene? A Scandinavian tap house, burger joint and even more new breweries joined the Milwaukee restaurant and bar scene this past month. Plus, a landmark German restaurant closes its doors. We a... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:23 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more

Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Around MKE

VIA Downer is closing after more than four years in business, the pizzeria announced today. The restaurant at 2625 N. Downer Ave. will close will close June 30 and will become the latest BelAir Cantina. According to a statement, the sale was promp.. more

Jun 20, 2014 10:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

BelAir Cantina (1935 N. Water St.), just a few blocks north of Brady Street, has a prime RiverWalk location overlooking the Milwaukee River. The recently renovated outdoor patio now... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The U.S. Postal Service isn't the only operation that's been hit hard by digital delivery. For more than a century, bicycle messengers have rushed sensitive documents through downtowns all over the country, but they have seen business... more

Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

As part of the “12 Drinks of Christmas” promotion to raise money for the Hunger Task Force, a dozen Milwaukee bars and cocktail lounges are featuring special menus of holiday cocktails through the end of the year. Participating bars include... more

Dec 15, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Last autumn the city welcomed the opening of BelAir Cantina (1935 N. Water St.) at the site that formerly housed the Good Life. Now that the outdoor dining patio is open, with tables overlooking the Milwaukee River, this is the best time of... more

Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

