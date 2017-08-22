Belair Cantina
Margarita Festival Comes to Catalano Square
This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Nine Spots for Premium Margaritas
The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more
May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink 3 Comments
New This Month in Milwaukee Dining (April 2017)
What’s new this month in the Milwaukee dining scene? A Scandinavian tap house, burger joint and even more new breweries joined the Milwaukee restaurant and bar scene this past month. Plus, a landmark German restaurant closes its doors. We a... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Nomad Biergarten (Finally) Opens
After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more
Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
VIA Downer is Closing and Becoming a BelAir Cantina
VIA Downer is closing after more than four years in business, the pizzeria announced today. The restaurant at 2625 N. Downer Ave. will close will close June 30 and will become the latest BelAir Cantina. According to a statement, the sale was promp.. more
Jun 20, 2014 10:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE 1 Comments
BelAir Cantina's Winning Additions
BelAir Cantina (1935 N. Water St.), just a few blocks north of Brady Street, has a prime RiverWalk location overlooking the Milwaukee River. The recently renovated outdoor patio now... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Flavor Cycle's Local Food Delivery
The U.S. Postal Service isn't the only operation that's been hit hard by digital delivery. For more than a century, bicycle messengers have rushed sensitive documents through downtowns all over the country, but they have seen business... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
'12 Drinks of Christmas' Benefits Hunger Task Force
As part of the “12 Drinks of Christmas” promotion to raise money for the Hunger Task Force, a dozen Milwaukee bars and cocktail lounges are featuring special menus of holiday cocktails through the end of the year. Participating bars include... more
Dec 15, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
BelAir Cantina's Summertime Appeal
Last autumn the city welcomed the opening of BelAir Cantina (1935 N. Water St.) at the site that formerly housed the Good Life. Now that the outdoor dining patio is open, with tables overlooking the Milwaukee River, this is the best time of... more
Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
