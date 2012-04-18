In The Belly
In The Belly With Insurgent Theatre
Inusrgent Theatre returns to Milwaukee this weekend for a pair of performances of In The Belly. The activist theatre company presents its exploration of the US prison system April 21st and 22nd. The April 21st performance is at Cream City Collecti.. more
Apr 18, 2012 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Insurgent Theatre Returns with IN THE BELLY
The US prison system is kind of a disturbing animal. I guess that’s why so many of us try not to think about it. The problem is that so many of us ARE behind bars. Somewhere around 1980, the US prison population exploded. And it’s been on the r.. more
Mar 9, 2012 4:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
All in the Family Frank Balistrieri’s Milwaukee Mafia
During last year’s filming of Public Enemies, afilm depicting the true story of FBI Public Enemies ,Milwaukee Color more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 23 Comments
That Was Then… This Is for Certain
As Asbaseball’s regular season entered its final week, the Brewers were inthe thick o ,None more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Global Union
From their political beginnings as the 80-piece group the All-American Anti-War Marching Band, Mucca Pazza has evolved into the biggest party act in the Midwest, playing sets that unfold as full-fledged halftime shows. The ensemble, now pru... more
Sep 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee