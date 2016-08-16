Ben Foster
Come ‘Hell or High Water’
Directed by David Mackenzie, Hell or High Water works as a buddy picture and as a classic story of brothers opposite in temperament but tied by fraternal devotion. Most of all, it’s a mechanized present-day western with faster steeds and de... more
Aug 16, 2016 3:39 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Attack of the Killer Orcs
The latest example of a videogame turned into a feature film, Warcraft was in the works for some 10 years. Surprisingly, writer-director Duncan Jones turned the game into a compelling story visualized with better-than-usual special effects ... more
Jun 14, 2016 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds To Headline the Milwaukee Theatre in June
One of the most towering living figures in art-rock, Nick Cave will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre next year as part of his just-announced summer 2014 North America tour. He’ll play the venue with his longtime band the Bad Seeds on Friday, June .. more
Nov 18, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kill Your Darlings
As young Allen Ginsberg in Kill Your Darlings, Daniel Radcliffe is a casting dream. Like the famous pupil he played in the Harry Potter series, Radcliffe’s version of the freshman Ginsberg is earnest, bespectacled and studiousâ€”a minority ... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:56 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Messenger
At least in TheMessenger, the soldiers assigned this unhappy task are given no training. TheMessenger ,Film more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Torchwood Tunes
Even in the years of painfully limited production budgets, British television produced sci-fi programs that achieved cult status in their homeland and abroad. The many incarnations of “Doctor Who” are probably the most familiar example. In 2006 .. more
Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Joel McHale
Best known for his quick-witted dialogue on cable television's The Soup, funnyman Joel McHale performs his celebrity inspired comedy tonight at the Riverside Theater at 8 p.m. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee