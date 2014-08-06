Benefits
Steampunk Benefit for Milwaukee Public Theatre
Withthe Steampunk aesthetic movement getting as big as it has in recent years, itwas really only a matter of time before Milwaukee dove into the movement in abig way. The Milwaukee Steampunk Society was founded a couple of yearsback. It has be.. more
Aug 6, 2014 11:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Five Milwaukee Gospel Quartets, One Pabst Theater Stage
For whatever John Sieger took away spiritually growing up in the Catholic Church, he didn’t take away much musically. The Gregorian chants at his church’s Latin masses were austere and foreboding, little like more
Feb 18, 2014 8:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Reunited Punk Bands Alligator Gun, The Benjamins and Subside to Headline Pablove 2014
Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-.. more
Nov 11, 2013 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Celebrity Chef Rich Tramonto Headlines November's Lombardi Food & Wine Experience Cancer Fundraising Events
Celebrity chef Rich Tramonto, a James Beard Award winner who has been featured on TV programs including Brago's "Top Chef" and the Food Network's "Iron Chef," will prepare a multi-course meal as part of the 10th annual Lombardi Food & Wine Experie.. more
Oct 10, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
WMSE's Milwaukee Music-Themed Benefit Burgers Will Delight You
Aug 2, 2013 2:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Turning Point in the Elections
The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more
Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Helping a Friend in Need
If Eileen Worman's medical problems are somewhat unusual, the financial problems that followed have become altogether too familiar. A Milwaukee musician who played keyboards in several local bands in the '80s, Worman has endured three years... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Tweet Your Guts Out
On July 9th, Twitter users @JamieOverman and @AbiNaumann will run a half-marathon to call attention to Crohn's and Colitis, with hopes of raising $4,000 to help find a cure, but first they're holding this fundraising Tweet-up at Distil, 722... more
Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Howie Day w/ Matt Lowell
In Wisconsin, singer-songwriter Howie Day may be most notorious for a bizarre incident in 2004 in which he allegedly locked a Madison fan in his tour bus bathroom after she rejected his advances. The charges, to which he pleaded no contest,... more
Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wild Oceans
Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Maze Gets Lost in the Depths of Folk
With a try-anythingmentality where electric guitars are often traded for ukuleles, The Ma Awakens ,Local Music more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Bon Iver AIDS Walk (10/11)
Join Bon Iver for a benefit concert for the AIDS Walk Wisconsin. The concert will be at The Riverside on Sunday, October 11, at 8pm. Accompanying Bon Iver will be the Daredevil Christopher ,Sponsored Events more
Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Dalai Lama: Unwinking Gaze
The situation in Tibet remains grave. China continues to occupy the roof of the world and is settling large numbers of Chinese in the mountainous land, threatening to displace the native Tibetans. Meanwhile, many young Tibetans have grown impati.. more
Aug 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Eric Benet Gets the Old Band Back Together
Though Milwaukee native Eric Benet doesn't perform too many shows around here anymore, he'll make a rare appearance at the Pabst Theater on Sept. 18. Unfortunately, the circumstances behind the concert are sad ones. Benet's friend Beccee Smith—a s.. more
Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Shear Madness at the Marcus Center
When I got home and checked out the address 2653 North Downer Avenue, I found out it was more or less where I’d pictured it. I’d lived just a few blocks from the area a couple of years back. I remember the bank. I remember the grocery store. I re.. more
May 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers name Fischer third-base coach
From the official site:"MILWAUKEE -- Brad Fischer, Michigan-born but Wisconsin-bred since his Minor League managerial days in Madison, officially joined the Brewers' coaching staff Tuesday and reunited with former A's boss Ken Macha. <p> Fischer w.. more
Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
K.D. Lang
Without a doubt the most commercially successful, openly gay woman country singer of all t Watershed ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Man On Wire
In 1974, high-wire artist Philippe Petit performed the most amazing tight-rope walk in the Man On Wire ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jon Oliva’s Pain
Singer Jon Oliva cut his teeth in the long-running progressive heavy metal band Savatage, but that popular band was in many ways just a test run for his grand, prog-rock Christmas touring sensation, Trans-S,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments
Benefit for Circle of Empowerment
Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care clinic in a remote area of Nicaragua. With the help of donors and a steady stream of volunteers from Wisconsin, the,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee