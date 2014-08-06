RSS

Withthe Steampunk aesthetic movement getting as big as it has in recent years, itwas really only a matter of time before Milwaukee dove into the movement in abig way. The Milwaukee Steampunk Society was founded a couple of yearsback. It has be.. more

Aug 6, 2014 11:46 AM Theater

For whatever John Sieger took away spiritually growing up in the Catholic Church, he didn’t take away much musically. The Gregorian chants at his church’s Latin masses were austere and foreboding, little like more

Feb 18, 2014 8:29 PM Music Feature

Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-.. more

Nov 11, 2013 1:40 PM On Music

Celebrity chef Rich Tramonto, a James Beard Award winner who has been featured on TV programs including Brago's "Top Chef" and the Food Network's "Iron Chef," will prepare a multi-course meal as part of the 10th annual Lombardi Food & Wine Experie.. more

Oct 10, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

Aug 2, 2013 2:45 PM On Music

The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more

Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Taking Liberties

If Eileen Worman's medical problems are somewhat unusual, the financial problems that followed have become altogether too familiar. A Milwaukee musician who played keyboards in several local bands in the '80s, Worman has endured three years... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

On July 9th, Twitter users @JamieOverman and @AbiNaumann will run a half-marathon to call attention to Crohn's and Colitis, with hopes of raising $4,000 to help find a cure, but first they're holding this fundraising Tweet-up at Distil, 722... more

Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Wisconsin, singer-songwriter Howie Day may be most notorious for a bizarre incident in 2004 in which he allegedly locked a Madison fan in his tour bus bathroom after she rejected his advances. The charges, to which he pleaded no contest,... more

Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With a try-anythingmentality where electric guitars are often traded for ukuleles, The Ma Awakens ,Local Music more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Join Bon Iver for a benefit concert for the AIDS Walk Wisconsin. The concert will be at The Riverside on Sunday, October 11, at 8pm. Accompanying Bon Iver will be the Daredevil Christopher ,Sponsored Events more

Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

The situation in Tibet remains grave. China continues to occupy the roof of the world and is settling large numbers of Chinese in the mountainous land, threatening to displace the native Tibetans. Meanwhile, many young Tibetans have grown impati.. more

Aug 6, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Though Milwaukee native Eric Benet doesn't perform too many shows around here anymore, he'll make a rare appearance at the Pabst Theater on Sept. 18. Unfortunately, the circumstances behind the concert are sad ones. Benet's friend Beccee Smith—a s.. more

Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

When I got home and checked out the address 2653 North Downer Avenue, I found out it was more or less where I’d pictured it. I’d lived just a few blocks from the area a couple of years back. I remember the bank. I remember the grocery store. I re.. more

May 16, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

From the official site:"MILWAUKEE -- Brad Fischer, Michigan-born but Wisconsin-bred since his Minor League managerial days in Madison, officially joined the Brewers' coaching staff Tuesday and reunited with former A's boss Ken Macha. <p> Fischer w.. more

Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Without a doubt the most commercially successful, openly gay woman country singer of all t Watershed ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In 1974, high-wire artist Philippe Petit performed the most amazing tight-rope walk in the Man On Wire ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Singer Jon Oliva cut his teeth in the long-running progressive heavy metal band Savatage, but that popular band was in many ways just a test run for his grand, prog-rock Christmas touring sensation, Trans-S,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care clinic in a remote area of Nicaragua. With the help of donors and a steady stream of volunteers from Wisconsin, the,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

