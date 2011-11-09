Best of Milwaukee 2011
Emperor of China
As perennial Shepherd Express winners, gracious owners Jimmy and Kalen Horng are running out of wall space on which to display their Best Of award plaques. The acclaim is well deserved. Careful and friendly service, fresh, delicious food... more
Maxie's Southern Comfort
Maxie's has become a gold mine on Milwaukee's West Side, a bustling place on weekends—when reservations are essential. The reason is simple: excellent Louisiana-style cooking in heaping portions served in a pleasantly funky environment... more
Wisconsin Athletic Club
The Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC) is the largest privately owned athletic club in Wisconsin. The WAC focuses on strength and core training, and also incorporates massage therapy and dietitian advice at special prices for members... more
John Gurda
More than anyone, John Gurda has reminded Milwaukee of its unique heritage. Gurda has been examining the city's past from many angles since the 1970s, but he achieved local historian superstar status when his book The Making of Milwaukee... more
Cafe LuLu
The sandwich selection at this longtime Bay View favorite is eclectic and worldly. From the East, there's a Mediterranean steak pita, an Indian chicken pita and a falafel pita. From the South, there's a chipotle chicken pita, with black be... more
Balzac
With the help of its top-notch staff, Balzac has become a joyous, elegant and affordable Brady Street destination. The green curry mussels, the mac 'n' cheese, the great wine and beer list, the happy hour specials, the heavenly outdoor seat... more
Joe Bartolotta—Bartolotta Restaurants
In March 1993, Joe Bartolotta opened the doors of Ristorante Bartolotta in a lovely Cream City brick building in the heart of Wauwatosa. It instantly became a hit to diners and critics alike. He would continue to open new restaurants, all o... more
Marina Dimitrijevic
This young but tested county supervisor scored another victory this summer, when she helped to lead the successful fight for domestic partnership benefits for Milwaukee County workers. That follows on the heels of her cost-saving and smart.... more
Conejito's Place
The atmosphere is dank and the plates are paper, but the prices are unbelievable. Nothing on the menu at Conejito's Place, Milwaukee's best-loved dive Mexican restaurant, costs more than $5. Bean tostadas, chopped-meat tacos... more
Sil's
Doughnuts don't come any fresher than they do at Sil's, a small drive-thru stand at the corner of North and Oakland avenues that serves up piping-hot bags of puffy, airy mini-doughnuts, coated in either powdered sugar or cinnamon and sugar.... more
Dogg Haus
Regardless of which topping you're craving on your hot dog, The Dogg Haus can probably accommodate you. Chili, salsa, nacho cheese and no less than five types of peppers are among the more than two dozen topping choices. Vienna Beef franks ... more
Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
With its dim, orange lighting, antique stereo system and cordial service—the bartenders wear ties and vests and carry themselves like staff at a four-star restaurant—Bryant's is a relic of an era when cocktail lounges were the classiest, mo... more
Kopp's
The notion of “best custard” is something of a misnomer—there's really no such thing as bad custard, since any dessert with such high butterfat content is bound to be delicious. Kopp's custard, though, is among the creamiest and most del... more
Outpost Natural Foods
Outpost Natural Foods has become a Milwaukee institution during its 40 years in business. Not only does it provide fresh, nutritious produce and meat (and top-notch beer, wine and snacks), but it's also at the forefront of the Our Milwaukee... more
Angela Iannone
The dynamic Angela Iannone is at her best in explosively dramatic roles. She can also delight with subtle depth, as she did as Katharine Hepburn for In Tandem's staging of the one-woman show Tea at Five. She's performed a wide range of char... more
Cafe Benelux
Café Benelux & Market is an excellent place to relax over a warm café latte in the morning or enjoy evening dinner and drinks with friends. Inspired by the European region that includes Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, the café... more
Danceworks
This forward-looking, hard-working company serves so many people. In addition to ambitious concerts of new work by the professional Danceworks Performance Company, as well as a risk-taking series of experimental performances... more
Scott Walker
Since Scott Walker won both “Most Despised Politician” and “Milwaukee's Jerk of the Year,” it sounds like he isn't viewed favorably by Shepherd readers. The Wisconsin Constitution gives you a chance to do something about it... more
National Bakery
Every day is Paczki Tuesday at National Bakery. It's always the right time to bite into a sugared or glazed donut loaded with prune, raspberry or raisin filling. Who cares if it's messy or fattening? It's a tradition. (L.K.) more
Greg Koch Band
Masterful guitarist Greg Koch will be the first to admit that he's not a traditional bluesman, but rather a musician who plays rock steeped in blues, jazz and other influences. After storming the local scene with his band the Tone Controls,... more
