Beth Lewinski
Patrick Schmitz' 'Comedy of Othello' an Uproarious Lesson on The Bard
The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A Little Murder with Dinner, Please
Off the Cuff sits down with Beth Lewinski and Richard Laguna, members of ComedySportz Milwaukee, discuss their work with the Milwaukee branch of the national national Dinner Detective franchise, which runs Saturday nights at the Doubletree ... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:54 PM Matthew J. Prigge Off the Cuff
PARTY! At Alchemist
It’s a clever idea for generating comedy. Get thirteen actors together and improvise scenes that take place at a party. Then a group of writers take a couple of weeks to hammer out a script based on that improvisation and forge it into a single, c.. more
Jul 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Patrick Schmitz’s Outstanding ‘Comedy of Hamlet’
The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Gods Do Karaoke for Umbrella Group
This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more
May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Broadminded Welcomes Guests
Charmingly durable sketch comedy team Broadminded continues to generate new material and new shows. The Broads’ latest is Be Our Guest. The theme will be explored from a variety of different angles including: “guest speakers on TV shows, guest boo.. more
Mar 17, 2015 2:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Patrick Schmitz’ Romeo & Juliet On Indiegogo
Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more
May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Wolfe, DeWolff Make 'Natalie Ryan' a Good Time
Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Science Fiction Action on the small stage
The "turn off your cell phone" announcement at the beginning of a theatrical show has been done in a variety of different creative ways over the years. I don't think I'd ever heard it quite the way I did last night. Those making the announcement .. more
Aug 17, 2012 5:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Aliens, Time Travel Return to Alchemist Theatre
Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Natalie Ryan Rogue Traveler Auditions
Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski are developing a sequel to last summer's Natalie Ryan and The Brain Thieves. There isn't much in the way of popcorn sic fi drama on local stages. The novelty of seeing that type of story play out live onstage a.. more
May 22, 2012 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Invisible Man and Jekyll AND Hyde
If Memory serves, Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre's unique blend of old-timey radio comedy started off as a stage-only affair. Time has made matters a bit more sophisticated and now the group performs once a month they perform over the air with actu.. more
May 13, 2012 9:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Free 2 B U & Me' Celebrates Individuality
The early-'70s album, children's book and TV special Free to Be… You and Me was an ambitious project. The idea was to promote gender neutrality and individuality in the next generation. Years later, the songs and sketches still resonate. more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest: Day Two
In Day two of the 2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest, the mood rolled into a different rhythm with three different programs featuring a Stand-up comic followed by a sketch comedy group followed by an improv group and ended with another sketch group.THE F.. more
Aug 6, 2011 9:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Natalie Ryan: Pleasantly Pop Sci-Fi Comedy
I didnÃ¢Â€Â™t know exactly what to expect when I went to the Alchemist Theatre to see Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves. I knew it was a sci-fi comedy by Vince Figueroa (who also wrote 8-Bit Warrior) and Beth Lewinski (of Meanwhile and various .. more
May 2, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments