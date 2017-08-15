RSS

Beth Lewinski

The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

Off the Cuff sits down with Beth Lewinski and Richard Laguna, members of ComedySportz Milwaukee, discuss their work with the Milwaukee branch of the national national Dinner Detective franchise, which runs Saturday nights at the Doubletree ... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:54 PM Off the Cuff

It’s a clever idea for generating comedy. Get thirteen actors together and improvise scenes that take place at a party. Then a group of writers take a couple of weeks to hammer out a script based on that improvisation and forge it into a single, c.. more

Jul 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more

Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Theater

This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more

May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Charmingly durable sketch comedy team Broadminded continues to generate new material and new shows. The Broads’ latest is Be Our Guest. The theme will be explored from a variety of different angles including: “guest speakers on TV shows, guest boo.. more

Mar 17, 2015 2:10 PM Theater

Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more

May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The "turn off your cell phone" announcement at the beginning of a theatrical show has been done in a variety of different creative ways over the years. I don't think I'd ever heard it quite the way I did last night. Those making the announcement .. more

Aug 17, 2012 5:02 AM Theater

Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski are developing a sequel to last summer's Natalie Ryan and The Brain Thieves. There isn't much in the way of popcorn sic fi drama on local stages. The novelty of seeing that type of story play out live onstage a.. more

May 22, 2012 2:53 PM Theater

  If Memory serves, Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre's unique blend of old-timey radio comedy started off as a stage-only affair. Time has made matters a bit more sophisticated and now the group performs once a month they perform over the air with actu.. more

May 13, 2012 9:54 AM Theater

The early-'70s album, children's book and TV special Free to Be… You and Me was an ambitious project. The idea was to promote gender neutrality and individuality in the next generation. Years later, the songs and sketches still resonate. more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

In Day two of the 2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest, the mood rolled into a different rhythm with three different programs featuring a Stand-up comic followed by a sketch comedy group followed by an improv group and ended with another sketch group.THE F.. more

Aug 6, 2011 9:29 PM Theater

I didnÃ¢Â€Â™t know exactly what to expect when I went to the Alchemist Theatre to see Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves. I knew it was a sci-fi comedy by Vince Figueroa (who also wrote 8-Bit Warrior) and Beth Lewinski (of Meanwhile and various .. more

May 2, 2011 11:26 AM Theater

For its quartet of exhibitions that opened Nov. 9, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) focuses on illustration—a vital art form in advertising, animation, digital gaming, graphic novels, package design, traditional publishing and... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

After a disappointing series against usual whipping boys the Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Washington Nationals. more

Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ever since his 2003 breakthrough hit "What Was I Thinkin'," Dierks Bentley has become one of mainstream country's most consistent artists, with a string of Top 10 singles on the country music charts, including seven No. 1 hits. Bentley’s more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more

Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

