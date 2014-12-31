Beth Monhollen
Stream Hello Death's Warm-Hearted Winter Track, "On A Quiet Winter Night"
On their self-titled debut, Milwaukee's moody folk quartet Hello Death explored two seemingly contradictory fascinations, mortality and beauty, searching for hope in disquieting tales of violence. The group's latest track finds them in a less morb.. more
Dec 31, 2014 1:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Fine Line Between Naughty and Nice
Ruthie answers a question from a reader about choosing an appropriate Secret Santa gift for an office crush, and plugs exciting events including the Skylight Music Theatre’s Friends of Dorothy Party, Women’s Voices Milwaukee’s “Spirits of t... more
Dec 9, 2014 11:17 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Untying Boulevard Theatre’s ‘Gidion’s Knot’
A provocative contemporary drama finds an intimate home as Boulevard Theatre stages a production of Gidion’s Knot. Two-person tension slinks around a tiny set far smaller than the classroom it is meant to present. Nicole Gorski is tenderly ... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Juggling Jobs and a Baby
Boulevard Theatre ends its season with a thought-provoking look at class differences, “the price” of status and the sacrifices made in trying to balance work and family in Living Out. Lisa Loomer’s play centering on a nanny more
May 8, 2013 2:18 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
More Stations of the Cross, Poetry and Wine
Boulevard Theatre’s Stations of the Cross is a savvy comedy that combines the comic appeal of waiting tables with the comedy of Catholicism. Written by Beth Monhollen, the show has debuted to a very successful run with the Boulevard, behaving exac.. more
May 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boulevard Theatre's Stations Of The Cross
There’s something subtly surreal about the set. In a storefront space on south Kinnikinnick Avenue there are the usual restaurant-style tables, chairs and carts that would normally be found in any of the eateries in the surrounding commercial.. more
Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Leon Redbone
Old-timey music is the new swing revival, with plenty of young bands dressing up in kitschy, 1930s costumes and puffing out creepy jazz and ragtime songs that exaggerate their antique influences. These band,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments
New Column Starting on Sep. 4th
,SEXPress more
Sep 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Sexpress