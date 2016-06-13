Biergarten
Nomad Biergarten (Finally) Opens
After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more
Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Oktoberfest in Plymouth
If youenjoy Oktoberfest in Milwaukee, then make sure to hit up Plymouth’s 11thAnnual Oktoberfest to enjoy delicious Spanferkel, German potato salad,German chocolate cake and apple strudel as well as domestic and German beer atthe Biergarten. M.. more
Sep 19, 2014 10:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Bugs!
Bugs! is a 40-minute docudrama following the lifecycles of a predator and its prey in the colorful Borneo rainforest. The predator is an Old World praying mantis (that goes by the Latin name Hieodula ) and the prey is a butterfly more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wild Space Dance Creates ‘Happiness’
Speaking of Happiness, a rich, new, full-length dance by Wild Space Dance Company, provides further evidence (if any were needed) of the great strength of the collective process of performance-making. Holding to high standards, the team of ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music