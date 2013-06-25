Big Head Todd And The Monsters
HAMLET Auditions Tonight and Tomorrow
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is one of a few companies to be staging Hamlet in Wisconsin this summer. I'm not complaining. It's not a bad script. I'm just saying . . . Anyway . . . the production in question is being staged August 19 - 30 .. more
Jun 25, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Barenaked Ladies w/ Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, and Cracker
When singer/guitarist Steven Page left the Barenaked Ladies in 2009, after 20 years with the lighthearted alternative-pop group, plenty of fans wondered... more
Aug 10, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big Head Todd & The Monsters
The guest artists on this recording include B. B. King, Hubert Sumlin, Charlie Musselwhite, Cedric Burnside, David "Honeyboy" Edwards and Chris Goldsmith. Todd Park Mohr, founder of Big Head Todd and The Monsters, re-names his band Big Head... more
Mar 4, 2011 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews
Money Behind The Camera
It’s a strange bit of trivia, but commercials for a certain local electronics store have been referred to as “welfare for actors.” It’s a bit strange to think that someone with the right credentials could get paid quite well for merely sitting in.. more
May 18, 2010 11:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Big Head Todd and The Monsters
Like the Spin Doctors and Rusted Root, Big Head Todd and The Monsters were jam band before their was an organized jam scene, a band that came into its own when instead of Bonnaroo there was only the H.O.R.D.E. festival. The band still has l... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big Head Todd and The Monsters
Like the Spin Doctors and Rustic Root, Big Head Todd and The Monsters were jam band before their was an organized jam scene, and while they played the music industry slot machine and scored some radio play,,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee