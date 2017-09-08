RSS

Bill Monroe

Sep 8, 2017 11:19 AM Books

The former J. Geils Band singer’s new songs may be sad, but he was in good humor Saturday night at the Northern Lights Theatre. more

Nov 21, 2016 10:58 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

There’s nothing like a crowd to drive ambitious souls in new directions. So while the Brooklyn quintet Punch Brothers is a string band with a long collective pedigree in roots music, they’re also notable for their skill more

Jan 21, 2013 2:43 PM Music Feature

The proudly eclectic Japonize Elephants mix and match bluegrass and klezmer, the Balkans and Appalachia. Then they move on to explore the space where Gypsy and Arab melodies converge within the context of an eccentric more

Dec 13, 2012 2:13 PM Album Reviews

If no one else has attempted what folkie Terry Murphy does on his third album, it's a wonder that the idea wasn't on anybody else's mind: a song cycle about Wisconsin watering holes. Murphy's dozen tunes about goings-on more

Dec 13, 2012 2:02 PM Album Reviews

The term "punk bluegrass," coined for the Bad Livers and The Meat Purveyors, applies to Milwaukee's now-defunct .357 String Band. Their ferocious recasting of bluegrass lives not only in banjoist/singer Joe Huber's current more

Dec 13, 2012 1:55 PM Album Reviews

