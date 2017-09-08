Bill Monroe
Reggae, Bluegrass and Soul
Sep 8, 2017 11:19 AM David Luhrssen Books
Peter Wolf @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The former J. Geils Band singer's new songs may be sad, but he was in good humor Saturday night at the Northern Lights Theatre.
Nov 21, 2016 10:58 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Punch Brothers Preserve Bluegrass’s Spirit of Innovation
There's nothing like a crowd to drive ambitious souls in new directions. So while the Brooklyn quintet Punch Brothers is a string band with a long collective pedigree in roots music, they're also notable for their skill
Jan 21, 2013 2:43 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Japonize Elephants
The proudly eclectic Japonize Elephants mix and match bluegrass and klezmer, the Balkans and Appalachia. Then they move on to explore the space where Gypsy and Arab melodies converge within the context of an eccentric
Dec 13, 2012 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Terry Murphy
If no one else has attempted what folkie Terry Murphy does on his third album, it's a wonder that the idea wasn't on anybody else's mind: a song cycle about Wisconsin watering holes. Murphy's dozen tunes about goings-on
Dec 13, 2012 2:02 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The .357 String Band
The term "punk bluegrass," coined for the Bad Livers and The Meat Purveyors, applies to Milwaukee's now-defunct .357 String Band. Their ferocious recasting of bluegrass lives not only in banjoist/singer Joe Huber's current
Dec 13, 2012 1:55 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews