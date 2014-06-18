Billy Cox
Hendrix at the Isle of Wight
TheIsle of Wight festival (1970) was a fiasco from many angles as 600,000 fans(twice the number at Woodstock) refused to pay, surged across the fences andcamped out (while mouthing half-baked slogans about liberation). Unrulyelem.. more
Jun 18, 2014 1:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hendrix Comes Alive
Drawing twice as many people as Woodstock, the 1970 Isle of Wright Festival sounded one of the many death knells for the '60s. Over half a million fans demanded a free weekend of concerts and surged across the barricades. It was much to the con.. more
Sep 13, 2011 12:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘In Wayward Pursuit of the Germans’
In the publisher’s advance catalog, the title of Simon Winder’s book is listed as Save Yourselves! The Gnome Has Gone Crazy! A Personal History of the Germans. At some point someone presumably thought better of it, for it has been published... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Festa Italiana
For its 32nd year, Festa Italiana pays tribute to fairy-tale author Carlo Collodi’s most enduring creation, Pinocchio, an endearing wooden puppet with a Sarah Palin-esque penchant for stretching the truth. A team of world champion sculptors... more
Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments