Bitte Orca
Dirty Projectors @ The Pabst Theater
In the summer of 2009, the Dirty Projectors made a brash statement. Frontman Dave Longstreth demonstrated that sharp guitar riffs, gratuitous vocal theatrics and numerous time measure changes wouldn’t... more
Oct 1, 2012 1:35 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
"Dissent? Nah." Indie Rock's Troubling Herd Mentality
Now I'm not saying I dislike the Dirty Projectors' lauded new album Bitte Orca. But I will say that halfway through the album, the group's chirping, incessant backing singers hit a note so shrill that I literally ripped off my headphones on impuls.. more
Jun 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Meaningful Object
"New Intersections: Form and Meaning in Design," the current exhibit in the Brooks Stevens Gallery at MIAD is, as it intends to be, completely fun and very provocative. As consumer,Art more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler Visual Arts 7 Comments