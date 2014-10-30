RSS

Black Elephant

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more

Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

local.jpg.jpe

To the consternation of recognition-starved rappers all over the city, Milwaukee has historically only been able to support a small handful of locally popular hip-hop acts more

Jul 17, 2013 12:22 AM Local Music

blogimage10889.jpe

D. Ellzey knows he isn’t the only 30-something rapper, but sometimes it can feel that way.“A lot of rappers my age may have a family, business interests, a whole life outside of rap, but for some reason when they enter the rap realm, they d... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES