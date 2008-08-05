RSS

Black Kids

Nobody would confuse the Lollapalooza grounds for Club Med, but compared to some of the other major summer music festivals, Chicago's annual gathering is a cakewalk. Even as attendance hit record levels this year, the festival remained manageable... more

Aug 5, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Pitchfork posted another one of those “psych, here’s an image instead of a real review” reviews of the Black Kids album today, but unlike their clear-cut Jet review, this one was a little more ambiguous. A picture of two pugs, one black, one whit.. more

Jul 22, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

This month, needle-in-the-haystack buzz band Black Kids released an absolutely brilliant single, a re-recorded version of their lone EP’s stand-out “I’m Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How to Dance with You.” That this track is going to be a hit is.. more

Apr 25, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

