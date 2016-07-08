RSS

The Black Panthers: Making Sense

13226777_1740228946197528_2163910625785088154_n.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Foodie is seen by over 8.2 million households. In addition to being well-acquainted with Wisconsin food over the course of well over half a decade on the air, Cherek has appeared on The Travel Channel, Food Network and a few major commer.. more

Jul 8, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

docks.jpg.jpe

Pictured Above: A view of the CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS at the Goodrichdocks, looking south from Michigan Street . For over eightyyears, the majestic sidewheel steam ships of the Goodrich Transport line were acommon sight on the downtown part of t.. more

May 16, 2016 4:46 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

tonykfromricenrollbistro.jpg.jpe

Executivechef: Tony KoraneekitWhatinspired you to become a chef?My aunt, who cooked for the royal family in Thailand, raisedme. Throughout my childhood, I always followed her to the kitchen and enjoyedwatching her cooking. From my memory, .. more

Apr 18, 2016 3:00 PM Sponsored Content

raisinsun_art.jpg.jpe

Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more

Jan 20, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

powder_430x3801.jpg.jpe

The new year brings with it opportunities for a variety of different performers to audition for a number of different productions. Early next year, Skylight Music Theatre will be holding auditions for fly fishing reels. This is a very specia.. more

Dec 22, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

12247027_1025529324153200_8043875534951528658_n.jpg.jpe

Chris Mariani

The world may crumble into the see. The sun may cease to rise. The moon may crash into the earth. Corporations may come to own every last human thought, but through it all there must be cool guys in tuxes singing for the holidays. There mu.. more

Dec 15, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

gallery22.jpg.jpe

The InterContinental Milwaukee

Once again, The Rep offers an opportunity to peer behind the curtain and buy crafts from those who work behind-the-scenes in various capacities. Photography, handmade hats and greetings cards and things will be joined by new additions like .. more

Nov 27, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

12112380_984431354946481_4976882401315259091_n.jpg.jpe

The Woman of Lockerbie

Being a parent changes things. I remember writing about Deborah Brevoort’s The Woman Of Lockerbie many years ago. I could distance myself from a drama drawn from history about a mother in search of the remains of her son after the crash of.. more

Nov 8, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

vgad_pressurecast 102.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 , email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Nov 2, 2015 4:07 PM Video Games are Dumb

In and amidst all of the other problems that we are facing on this planet, the U.N. reports that about 60 million people currently living in the world have been displaced by war. 60 million. That’s bigger than the total population of Wisco.. more

Sep 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12859.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12782.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12695.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12411.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12329.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12316.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the Univers more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12258.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Sep 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12199.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12191.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12058.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES