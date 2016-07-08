The Black Panthers: Making Sense
Foodie Kyle Cherek as Improv Oracle
Wisconsin Foodie is seen by over 8.2 million households. In addition to being well-acquainted with Wisconsin food over the course of well over half a decade on the air, Cherek has appeared on The Travel Channel, Food Network and a few major commer.. more
Jul 8, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Steaming the Great Lakes: The Forgotten Legacy of Goodrich Line
Pictured Above: A view of the CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS at the Goodrichdocks, looking south from Michigan Street . For over eightyyears, the majestic sidewheel steam ships of the Goodrich Transport line were acommon sight on the downtown part of t.. more
May 16, 2016 4:46 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Meet the Chef: Rice n Roll Bistro
Executivechef: Tony KoraneekitWhatinspired you to become a chef?My aunt, who cooked for the royal family in Thailand, raisedme. Throughout my childhood, I always followed her to the kitchen and enjoyedwatching her cooking. From my memory, .. more
Apr 18, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
A Raisin in the Sun with The Village Playhouse early next month
Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fly Fishing Reel Auditions with Skylight
The new year brings with it opportunities for a variety of different performers to audition for a number of different productions. Early next year, Skylight Music Theatre will be holding auditions for fly fishing reels. This is a very specia.. more
Dec 22, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Cool Yule in Elm Grove
The world may crumble into the see. The sun may cease to rise. The moon may crash into the earth. Corporations may come to own every last human thought, but through it all there must be cool guys in tuxes singing for the holidays. There mu.. more
Dec 15, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jewelry, Water Colors and Winter Gnomes: The Rep’s Holiday Craft Fair
Once again, The Rep offers an opportunity to peer behind the curtain and buy crafts from those who work behind-the-scenes in various capacities. Photography, handmade hats and greetings cards and things will be joined by new additions like .. more
Nov 27, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Women of Lockerbie at WLC This Month
Being a parent changes things. I remember writing about Deborah Brevoort’s The Woman Of Lockerbie many years ago. I could distance myself from a drama drawn from history about a mother in search of the remains of her son after the crash of.. more
Nov 8, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pressurecast One-Hundred-Two: Nintendo’s Miitomo Looks Kinda Bad
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 , email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Nov 2, 2015 4:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Refugee Drama with Theatre Gigante Next Month
In and amidst all of the other problems that we are facing on this planet, the U.N. reports that about 60 million people currently living in the world have been displaced by war. 60 million. That’s bigger than the total population of Wisco.. more
Sep 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
