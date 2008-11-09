RSS

Black Warrior Review

blogimage4427.jpe

Fittingly enough for aone-time Dave Matthews opening act, singer-songwriter Bob Schneider The Californian ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4350.jpe

Alternately exhilarating and frustrating, Music for Pictures collects 29 pieces culled and Music for Pictures ,CD Reviews more

Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage4427.jpe

After reading through Rolling Stone's recent "50 Reasons to Watch TV" article, I wondered if it might be possible to, at the very least, assemble some sort of argument for avoiding television. That isn't to say a little TV isn't bad I like to watc.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Express Fiction 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES