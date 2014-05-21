Blackbird
Milwaukee’s Pinball Wizards
Ping! Ping! Ping ping ping! Flip flip!The back corner of the Uptowner is crowded with a group of about a dozen people gathered around the bar’s three pinball machines. The clicking more
May 21, 2014 1:17 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature 1 Comments
Renaissance Turns 20
Jennifer Rupp and Suzan Fete are two of the five founding members of Renaissance Theaterworks (158 N. Broadway). This year, RTW celebrates 20 years of great drama... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Fusion of Passion Onstage Under the Microscope
Unseasonably Spring-like weather hung in the air. The Third Ward was alive with the strange energies of Gallery Night activity. In the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks was opening its new dramaDavid Harrower’s Bla.. more
Jan 16, 2010 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Producers
Skylight Theatre’s Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star in the title roles of the Mel Brooks/Thomas Meehanhit musical The Producers, which continues its run tonight with a,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee