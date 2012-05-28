The Blackholes
Lest We Forget Memorial Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Considering that Lest We Forget grew out of a Facebook page designed to allow people to share memories and photos of departed members of the Milwaukee music scene, the end result was fairly astonishing. It's rare that an event comes along t... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
Mark Shurilla R.I.P
There wasn't a name for what Mark Shurilla was doing when he started a Milwaukee band called the Electric Assholes in the mid-1970s. A couple of years later when punk rock came to town, Shurilla found a context for his inventive spoofing... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 5 Comments
R.I.P. Mark Shurilla
Mark Shurilla, a fixture of the Milwaukee music scene whose projects included the punk-era band The Blackholes, the Irish-rock group McTavish and the Buddy Holly tribute band The Greatest Hits, passed away this morning at age 64, his family announ.. more
May 14, 2012 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
MPS-Takeover Forum Takes It to the Public
Thursday’sRiverside University High School forum featured MPS takeover supportersB Shepherd ,News Features more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments