RSS

The Blaxploitation

tweedfunk.jpg.jpe

Come Together, the third album from Tweed Funk, finds the Milwaukee ensemble moving from the blues that informed previous efforts to a full-on funkiness that could be mistaken for the soundtrack of a lost ’70s blaxploitation movie. When the... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:03 PM Album Reviews

homemovies_blaculascreamblaculascream.jpg.jpe

The nadir of Blaxploitation and ultra-campy fun, Blacula (1972) has been packaged on a Blu-ray with its sequel, Scream Blacula Scream (1973). more

Mar 16, 2015 10:15 AM Home Movies

freaky-deaky01.jpg.jpe

Jackie Brown and Get Shorty are just two of the movies drawn from the writing of crime author Elmore Leonard. The latest, Freaky Deaky, is set amidst the radical chic of ’70s America and staged as a jokey set of riffs on more

Mar 5, 2013 11:56 PM Film Reviews

musicgateway_fcc.jpg.jpe

Fresh Cut Collective took their time when they began recording their new album last fall, precisely tracking... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage6767.jpe

After a rough summer that found him struggling with continued conflicts in his band, Fresh Cut Collective, and being fired from his day job at Alterra Coffee, Milwaukee rapper Adebisi moved to New York on a whim last August. "I was struggling in M.. more

Apr 13, 2011 3:39 PM On Music

Now that the mayor, governor andoutgoing and incoming state superintendents of public ins Shepherd, ,News Features more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES