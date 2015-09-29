RSS

Blessed Feathers

musicgateway_blessedfeathers_(bynicolemangiola).jpg.jpe

Photo by Nicole Mangiola

After two years living on the road, the nomadic folk duo Blessed Feathers have returned with an account of their travels. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:10 PM Music Feature

blessed feathers - cj foeckler.jpg.jpe

Jan 2, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

hbob.jpg.jpe

Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more

Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM This Week in Milwaukee

cds.jpg.jpe

Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more

Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Music Feature

blessed feathers order of the arrow.jpg.jpe

Few bands from the recent boom of NPR and Paste -friendly folk have been as consistently as great as the West Bend duo Blessed Feathers, whose early releases have elegantly captured the allure of places we've never been, the dread of winter and th.. more

Oct 31, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

allen stone.jpg.jpe

These days there are more filmmakers and videographers than ever covering the city. Every week seems to bring a new documentary or short film about Milwaukee, its institutions or its artists and residents to YouTube, and many of them are quite goo.. more

May 24, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

doritosjacked.jpg.jpe

It was only two or three years ago that Milwaukee musicians were flocking to Austin’s SXSW music festival in droves, if not in hopes of capturing a little bit of press or industry excitement then at least for the experience of playing a few memora.. more

Mar 11, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

blessed feathers.jpg.jpe

This week's dispatch from the adorable: Blessed Feathers' singer-songwriter Donivan Berube proposed to his bandmate Jacquelyn Beaupre' during the duo's set last night opening for Cory Chisel at the Turner Hall Ballroom. She said yes, of course. Th.. more

Dec 19, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

blessedfeather.jpg.jpe

Jacquelyn Beaupre' and Donivan Berube of West Bend’s Americana-steeped folk duo Blessed Feathers came to the Stonefly Brewery Monday night to introduce their latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, though... more

Oct 9, 2012 1:47 PM Concert Reviews

art19745widea.jpg.jpe

Nobody would claim that Milwaukee doesn't have a fondness for American music. Spend a week or two going to shows in Bay View, Riverwest or on the East Side, and you'll witness a wide variety of local Americana, folk, folk-rock, roots-rock..... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage18309.jpe

“I didn't know it was possible for a person to throw up 10 times,” Youth Lagoon's Trevor Powers told the crowd at Turner Hall Ballroom Thursday night, apologizing for a case of food poisoning he'd picked up on the road. The 22-y more

Apr 6, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage18294.jpe

It's funny how a little bit of talent is all it takes to make even some of the most exhausted sounds feel new again. Released last year through Fat Possum Records, songwriter Trevor Powers' debut album as Youth Lagoon, The Year of Hibernati... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18280.jpe

The Florida nonprofit 1000 Friends of Florida conducted an extensive study last decade projecting... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage7329.jpe

Though the West Bend, Wis., folk duo gave their second album of gypsy dirges and Appalachian laments the loaded title <em>From the Mouths of the Middle Class</em>, they insist they\'re not a political band. \"We leave the politics to Green Day and.. more

Mar 29, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage7647.jpe

As part of their push behind their beguiling debut album, From the Mouths of the Middle Class, this fall the West Bend folk group Blessed Feathers swung by Daytrotter\'s Rock Island, Ill. studio to record a four-track session, which the site poste.. more

Dec 8, 2011 9:30 PM On Music

blogimage6945.jpe

The West Bend folk trio Blessed Feathers will release the follow-up to their 2010 self-titled debut album on Listening Party Records, the boutique Milwaukee label announced this week. In advance of the record's September release, the band is givi.. more

Jun 1, 2011 6:04 PM On Music

blogimage9830.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals face off once again against the Rockford Icehogs tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. The first 5,000 fans will receive bobbleheads—of Abe Lincoln, for some reason. Honest Abe seems an odd choice for a giveaway at more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9659.jpe

Demand for food isgrowing with the swelling world population, while natural fish populationsdiminish and farmland disappears under the tread of development, making itnecessary to adjust the way we grow our food. Milwaukee is the headquarter... more

Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 16 Comments

blogimage9288.jpe

Probably the single most recognizable local stage actor, John McGivern has been exceedingly successful in developing performances around his memories of growing up in Milwaukee as a baby boomer. His East Side, Catholic upbringing is well kn... more

Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9101.jpe

Every Monday night after Monday Night Football, two of Milwaukee’s most seasoned club and rap DJs, DJ JD and DJ Nu-Stylez of the Record Breakers collective, host an evening of live hip-hop performances at Live on North called Break Yer Reco... more

Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES