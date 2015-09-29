Blessed Feathers
Blessed Feathers Hit the Road
After two years living on the road, the nomadic folk duo Blessed Feathers have returned with an account of their travels. more
Sep 29, 2015
Blessed Feathers Appear on NPR's "Morning Edition," Spark Heated Religious Debate
Jan 2, 2014
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more
Dec 26, 2013
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2013
Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more
Dec 11, 2013
Stream the New Blessed Feathers LP, "Order of the Arrow"
Few bands from the recent boom of NPR and Paste -friendly folk have been as consistently as great as the West Bend duo Blessed Feathers, whose early releases have elegantly captured the allure of places we've never been, the dread of winter and th.. more
Oct 31, 2013
Cream City Soundcheck’s Band-Centric Tours of Milwaukee
These days there are more filmmakers and videographers than ever covering the city. Every week seems to bring a new documentary or short film about Milwaukee, its institutions or its artists and residents to YouTube, and many of them are quite goo.. more
May 24, 2013
Milwaukee Won't Have Much of a Presence at SXSW This year
It was only two or three years ago that Milwaukee musicians were flocking to Austin’s SXSW music festival in droves, if not in hopes of capturing a little bit of press or industry excitement then at least for the experience of playing a few memora.. more
Mar 11, 2013
Watch Blessed Feathers' Donivan Berube and Jacquelyn Beaupre' Get Engaged
This week's dispatch from the adorable: Blessed Feathers' singer-songwriter Donivan Berube proposed to his bandmate Jacquelyn Beaupre' during the duo's set last night opening for Cory Chisel at the Turner Hall Ballroom. She said yes, of course. Th.. more
Dec 19, 2012
Blessed Feathers w/ Way Yes @ Stonefly Brewery
Jacquelyn Beaupre' and Donivan Berube of West Bend’s Americana-steeped folk duo Blessed Feathers came to the Stonefly Brewery Monday night to introduce their latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, though... more
Oct 9, 2012
Hugh Bob and the Hustle's Pure Country
Nobody would claim that Milwaukee doesn't have a fondness for American music. Spend a week or two going to shows in Bay View, Riverwest or on the East Side, and you'll witness a wide variety of local Americana, folk, folk-rock, roots-rock..... more
Sep 5, 2012
Youth Lagoon @ Turner Hall Ballroom
“I didn't know it was possible for a person to throw up 10 times,” Youth Lagoon's Trevor Powers told the crowd at Turner Hall Ballroom Thursday night, apologizing for a case of food poisoning he'd picked up on the road. The 22-y more
Apr 6, 2012
This Week in Milwaukee
It's funny how a little bit of talent is all it takes to make even some of the most exhausted sounds feel new again. Released last year through Fat Possum Records, songwriter Trevor Powers' debut album as Youth Lagoon, The Year of Hibernati... more
Apr 5, 2012
Blessed Feathers' Reflections on Florida
The Florida nonprofit 1000 Friends of Florida conducted an extensive study last decade projecting... more
Apr 4, 2012
Blessed Feathers' Sorrowful Journeys
Though the West Bend, Wis., folk duo gave their second album of gypsy dirges and Appalachian laments the loaded title <em>From the Mouths of the Middle Class</em>, they insist they\'re not a political band. \"We leave the politics to Green Day and.. more
Mar 29, 2012
Daytrotter Hosts Blessed Feathers
As part of their push behind their beguiling debut album, From the Mouths of the Middle Class, this fall the West Bend folk group Blessed Feathers swung by Daytrotter\'s Rock Island, Ill. studio to record a four-track session, which the site poste.. more
Dec 8, 2011
Blessed Feathers Tease Their New Album
The West Bend folk trio Blessed Feathers will release the follow-up to their 2010 self-titled debut album on Listening Party Records, the boutique Milwaukee label announced this week. In advance of the record's September release, the band is givi.. more
Jun 1, 2011
