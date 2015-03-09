Blockbuster
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Chappie
Steve Cuff of the Optimism Vaccine reviews futuristic robot action film "Chappie" in this edition of Reviewed in 60 Seconds."Aiming high, failing spectacularly, and looking damn good doing it will earn you some respect from me." more
Mar 9, 2015 5:58 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Dark Sector
Since my nearest Blockbuster is now officially closed (and I'm struggling to figure out where the NEXT nearest one is), I thought I'd hop on down to the local video game store to examine the newly released, overpriced games. Ninja Gaiden 3?... more
Apr 13, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Tim McGraw w/ Lady Antebellum and Love and Theft
Contemporary country kicks off Summerfest’s 2010 Marcus Amphitheater lineup tonight. With more than 20 years in the music business, opening-night headliner Tim McGraw continues his run as an audience favorite. As half of country’s power more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee