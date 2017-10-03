RSS

Recently released on Blu-ray and DVD: Fireworks, a 1997 crime drama; The Treasure, a droll comedy on the human condition; Churchill and "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: Johnny and Friends, The Complete Collection.” more

Oct 3, 2017 2:12 PM Home Movies

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Based on E.M. Forster’s posthumously published novel, Maurice, Hugh Grant plays a sharp-witted man, steeped in Grecian ideals, who dares to express love Platonic and erotic with a fellow student (Jam... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:56 PM Home Movies

The Sheik (1921) became Rudolph Valentino’s most memorable movie, trading on lacquered Orientalism and a vision of dangerous male sexuality unbridled by civilization, western or otherwise. Box-office success led to the 1926 sequel, The Son ... more

Jun 6, 2017 3:36 PM Home Movies

Disney has yet another Beauty and the Beast in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the 2014 French version of La belle et la bête is out on Blu-ray and dubbed in English. Despite the fairytale voiceover narration, this rendition verges on PG-13 for se... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:15 PM Home Movies

These movies out on digital in the next week. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:59 PM Home Movies

Director James Ivory, producer Ismail Merchant and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala reached the peak of their powers with Howards End (1992). The new Blu-ray captures the color and vividness of the original 70mm print of this beautifully f... more

Dec 6, 2016 3:51 PM Home Movies

This conspiracy thriller is surprisingly credible and features the best Nicolas Cage performance in years. Following his wife's (Jones) brutal rape, English teacher Will Gerard (Cage), accepts the sort of offer you can't refuse from a stran... more

Jun 29, 2012 12:00 AM Home Movies

