Milwaukee's Jazz Culture
Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM Tyler Friedman City Guide
Rep. Dale Kooyenga on his Re-election to Assembly District 14
State Rep. DaleKooyenga, a Republican, is running for re-election in Assembly District 14. He faces Democrat Chris Rockwood on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are Kooyenga's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Your currentoccupation, .. more
Oct 5, 2016 7:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Milwaukee Has a Familiar Ring
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose ladylove is still wearing her ex’s pinky ring—six months into the new relationship. Exciting events include: the UW-Milwaukee Lavender Graduation at the UWM Student Union, May 12; Dixie’s Tupper... more
May 10, 2016 3:11 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Juli Wood Quartet: Synkka Metsa (Dark Forest) (OA2 Records)
Even the most unexpected material can be transformed into jazz. Take the new CD by Milwaukee expatriate Juli Wood. On Dark Forest, the tenor saxophonist molds and shapes traditional Finnish folk songs into music reminiscent of a 1950s cool-... more
Aug 18, 2015 8:27 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Afternoon Tea Service Returns to the Pfister
It’s never easy to upset a decade’s old tradition, particularly one as deep-rooted as afternoon tea, but several years ago, after decades of hosting winter tea service in its grand Lobby Lounge, the Pfister Hotel moved the more
Nov 6, 2012 1:20 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Milwaukee's Top 30 Bars
When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature 10 Comments
'12 Drinks of Christmas' Benefits Hunger Task Force
As part of the “12 Drinks of Christmas” promotion to raise money for the Hunger Task Force, a dozen Milwaukee bars and cocktail lounges are featuring special menus of holiday cocktails through the end of the year. Participating bars include... more
Dec 15, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
New Year's Eve at BLU
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Swing Vote
It’s not hard to imagine: Frank Capra, who directed Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and It’s a Wonderful Life, would have made Swing Vote had he lived today. He might have made this civics lesson in American politics more concise and a bit sharper, .. more
Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rudolph Giuliani
