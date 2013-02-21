Blues Band
The Stones at 50
Despite all the pictures and memorabilia, The Rolling Stones 50 (Hyperion) is not to be mistaken for a coffee table book. It has incisive commentary by its authors—Messrs. Jagger, Richards, Watts and Wood—and demonstrates more
Feb 21, 2013 5:31 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Greg Koch Band
Masterful guitarist Greg Koch will be the first to admit that he's not a traditional bluesman, but rather a musician who plays rock steeped in blues, jazz and other influences. After storming the local scene with his band the Tone Controls,... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Talk Among Friends, Goodnight Gracie
There’s really no plothere—just a conversation between friends at a specific Say Goodnight, Gracie, ,Theater more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudolph Giuliani Website: Rudolph Giuliani Blog: Rudy's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections