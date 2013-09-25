Blues Harp
Absolutely Is Not Breaking Up
Some welcome news from the Milwaukee punk trio Absolutely: They aren't breaking up after all. Earlier this month the group announced that their show with Joan of Arc Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Cactus Club would be their final show, but it turns out t.. more
Sep 25, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
El Guapo’s Winning Makeover in Whitefish Bay
The menu is Mexican with a bit of Tex. The flavors are conservative as far ashot peppers go, but they also can be rich and inviting—call this NorthShore-Mex cuisine. A prime example is the salsa, which not only arrives warmand often with a ... more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Talk Among Friends, Goodnight Gracie
There’s really no plothere—just a conversation between friends at a specific Say Goodnight, Gracie, ,Theater more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudolph Giuliani Website: Rudolph Giuliani Blog: Rudy's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections