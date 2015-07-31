I'M On A Boat
Beer, Boats, BBQ- Buckyfest Kicks Off Friday!
Boats, bags, blues, BBQ, beer... What do all these things have in common? BuckyFest!Brought to you by Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill, Buckyfest takes place over the course of three days and nights on beautiful Okauchee Lake. Bucky's will block off.. more
Jul 31, 2015 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Best of the Billboard Hot 100
Of course there are glaring exceptions, most notably The Black Eyed Peas utterly idiotic "Boom Boom Pow," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but the pop singles chart is a pretty vibrant place these days. Here are six charting songs tha.. more
Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Croaking Canaries
When even Democratic politicians start warming to the idea of building new nuclear po What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments