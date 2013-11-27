Bob Leff
The Wreck of the Rouse Simmons
Novemberis a perilous month on the Great Lakes as gale force winds raise mountains ofwater rivaling any storm on the Atlantic. The bottom of Lake Michigan islittered with shipwrecks. One of the most famous, the schooner Rou.. more
Nov 27, 2013 6:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Up in the Air
Wisconsinis a Mecca for light sport flying enthusiasts and winged hobbyists of allsorts. According to the documentary Icarus Envy, the first ultra light wasbuilt in 1974 by a Milwaukeean, who rigged a motor to a hang glider. Wisconsi.. more
Oct 22, 2012 12:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cheese in a Time Capsule
A time capsule in the form of a white frame building stands on the grounds of the National Historic Cheesemaking Center in Monroe, Wis. The structure once housed a cheese factory on an Illinois farm, a locally successful maker of Swiss and bric.. more
Jul 24, 2011 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Festival of Films in French
The UWM Union Theatre kicks off its annual Festival of Films in French tonight with a screening of the uplifting 2007 drama Conversations with my Gardener . Daniel Auteuil stars as a man who hires a gardener to tend more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Hot Dogs
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009 2 Comments
Dr. Evermor’s Roadside Statues
Unusual rises from a grassy green field alongside the highway between Sauk City and Baraboo, drawing visitors and random passersby to stop on the shoulder for a look. The 10-acre site, called Dr. Evermor’s Sculpture Park, is one of several extra.. more
Sep 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Frank Lloyd Wright
Frank Lloyd Wright grew up at the end of the horse-drawn age in rural Wisconsin, an environment that stimulated rather than stunted his imagination. When comparing the houses he designed at the turn of the 20th century to their Late Victorian ne.. more
Aug 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Holler House
The Holler House (2042 W. Lincoln Ave.) is a Milwaukee institution, worthy not only of an entry in any local version of Fodor but of mention in a guidebook to the United States. Established in 1908, the Holler House is said to be the longest run.. more
Aug 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gangster Holidays in Wisconsin
Parts of director Michael Mann’s Public Enemies, starring Johnny Depp as John Dillinger, were filmed in Wisconsin. Aside from any incentives offered by the state, one reason was the ability to use an actual location of a shoot-out between Dilling.. more
Jul 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Event of the Week:Peace Caravan to Cuba
Unlikeits predecessor, the Obama administration has at least demonstrated awillingness t Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Girl Talk
It's becoming less and less likely that RIAA stormtroppers are going to raid a Girl Talk Feed the Animals ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
IHEARTCOMIX Tour
,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Front Groups Already Release Sleazy Ads
It wouldn’t be an election in Wisconsinwithout sleazy campaign What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Sound the Alarm! Bank Buying Ahead
Guest Business Blog: ReedBiz ,Guest Blog more
Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Bob Reed Around MKE