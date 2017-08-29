Bob Marley
Cooking with Coffee, Jamaican Style
Bob Marley’s son Rohan is co-author of The Marley Coffee Cookbook, which includes recipes involving coffee and coffee spice blends. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:31 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Rock, Pop, Reggae
David Luhrssen reviews three new books on world-changing music. more
Jun 28, 2017 11:19 AM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital 9.8
In The Ones Below, British writer-director-Shakespearean David Farr spins a story out of anxieties, starting with the eternal unease that accompanies pregnancy for many women and adding fear of neighbors in a society where no one is sure of... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:47 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Week on The Disclaimer: Surveying Milwaukee Millennials
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot (and sometimes lukewarm) takes from Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a new Public Policy Forum survey of Milwaukee millennials. The survey .. more
Dec 18, 2015 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ernest Ranglin & Avila: Bless Up (Avila Street Records)
Ernest Ranglin can claim to be one of the fathers of Jamaican music. As a guitarist in the late 1950s at Kingston’s Studio One, Ranglin is credited with more
Aug 5, 2014 9:21 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Toots and The Maytals @ The Rave
On the list of all-time great reggae success stories, Toots and The Maytals share rarified air with the likes of Bob Marley... more
Mar 16, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Life of Bob Marley Continues to Inspire Books
Timothy White’s Catch a Fire will probably remain the classic Bob Marley biography, but that hasn’t prevented everyone who ever met the reggae artist from writing his or her own account. British music journalist Chris Salewicz interviewed M... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
David Burnett @ VP Fine Art Photography
International photographer David Burnett visited Milwaukee's VP Gallery of Fine Art Photography last weekend. While officially signing his recent book Soul Rebel: An Intimate Portrait of Bob Marley Friday and Saturday night Burnett mentioned .. more
Jan 24, 2010 1:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Boulevard Theatre’s Soccer Moms
The set lays out just enough visual imagery for suggesting a parka wire wastebasket, a few steps and some glossy photo placards of sky, a tree and a park bench. After a brief curtain speech by Boulevard Theatre Artistic Director Mark Bucher, the .. more
Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Wailers
Time magazine declared Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1977 album Exodus the greatest Time ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dancing Car Companies
Over the years, the Big Three automobilecompanies have given us plenty of reasons to hate What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Act/React
The recent exhibit at Milwaukee Art Museum titled "Act/React" reveals the weightlessness that art engenders by erasing all memory of itself. Using interactive digital technology that springs to li,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
Through some accidental blip in the space-time continuum, Plain White T’s have been booked again at Summerfest again this year, well after radio stations all over the country finally killed their overplayed single “Hey There Delilah.” The Chicago... more
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
VP Group Exhibits David Burnett's Bob Marley Photographs
VP Group at 320 East Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward exhibits a variety of fine art photography. Owner Bill Appleby recently connected with international photojournalist David Burnett, who covered within his four decades of experie.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts