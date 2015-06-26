RSS

Bob Odenkirk

Milwaukee Comedy

 Every year in August, Milwaukee is treated to the largest comedy festival in the state, the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and this year is the 10th anniversary! This year the festival takes place at Next Act Theater and Turner Hall, from August 6-9.

Jun 26, 2015 2:40 PM Comedy

Photo credit: Sara Bill

It's no surprise that the tour for Bob Odenkirk's new A Load of Hooey was anything but sleepy.

Nov 5, 2014 8:50 AM Comedy 1 Comments

Nebraska opens on a gray, wintry day, with dead grass poking through patches of snow, as an old man trudges on the shoulder of a highway. Each step is a hurdle for the old timer, until a police car pulls over and a friendly policeman escorts him.

Dec 1, 2013 6:09 PM Film Reviews

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has played games with voters since being appointed to the position by former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum. While Clarke campaigns as a Democrat, he aligns himself with conservatives like President Bush.

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 29 Comments

