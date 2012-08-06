Bob Parduhn
Bob Parduhn
On Sunshine Blues, multi-instrumentalist and Wisconsin native Bob Parduhn explores various genres, including swing jazz (“Tailspin”), classic reggae (“Babylon Falling”) and R&B (“Chase Away the Blues”). This is Pard more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Interview: Three Plein Air Painters @ C.R. Davidson & Cedarburg
As members of the Wisconsin Plein Air Painters Association, Marcia Boyd, Lynn Rix, and Pam Ruschman enter Plein Air Competitions throughout the summer. Trying to capture a moment of time and light unique to an outdoor setting the French term en.. more
Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Bob Parduhn
Many songs feature ephemeral, harmonic vocals and meditative rhythms. The lyrics range fro Lost in the Times ,CD Reviews more
Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews