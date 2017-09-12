Boeing Boeing
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 14, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Up in the air with ‘Boeing Boeing’
Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove brings Marc Camoletti’s farce, Boeing Boeing, to the stage in June with a fun production featuring some enjoyable performances. Alec Lachman is charming as Bernard, and Josh Scheibe provides textured contrast t... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:46 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boeing Boeing Next Month at Sunset
The Sunset Playhouse opens a staging of the classic farce Boeing, Boeing this week. The show’s got a really talented and attractive cast. Alec Lachman stars as a man trying to date multiple women at once without any of them knowing a.. more
May 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Season Opener
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a cleverly energetic production of the 20th-century farce, Boeing Boeing. more
Aug 18, 2015 10:39 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Season Opener
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a breezy farce, Boeing Boeing, which bounces across the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre with jaunty momentum. The rhythm of th,Theater more
Aug 17, 2015 10:34 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fasten Your Seatbelts for MCT’s ‘Boeing-Boeing’
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Boeing-Boeing, a sky-high farce directed by South Milwaukee-native Michael Cotey, based on French playwright Marc Camoletti’s Tony Award-winning play. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Auditions for BOEING BOEING
Life is likely very complicated for a man with three fiancees. Such a thing would be very, very difficult to manage in the modern world, but midway through last century it could have theoretically worked. Such is the premise for the 1960s Fren.. more
Jul 12, 2012 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
The four Alien films are nicely collected on Blu-ray with tons of included special features. It may be overkill, but it's fun by the ton. The films can be viewed in their original theatrical formats or with an additional 15-40 minutes of fo... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Kelly Clarkson w/ The Veronicas and Parachute
Few people predicted the co-star of From Justin to Kelly would become one of the most important pop singers of the decade, but Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 album Breakthrough and its mega-hit single “Since U Been Gone” were unexpe,Today in Milw more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee