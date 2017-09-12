RSS

Boeing Boeing

milwaukeerepguysdolls.jpg.jpe

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

theatrereview_sunset_a_(bygeorgekatsekesjr).jpg.jpe

Photo By George Katsekes Jr.

Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove brings Marc Camoletti’s farce, Boeing Boeing, to the stage in June with a fun production featuring some enjoyable performances. Alec Lachman is charming as Bernard, and Josh Scheibe provides textured contrast t... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:46 PM Theater

boeing-boeing_ft_image.jpg.jpe

The Sunset Playhouse opens a staging of the classic farce Boeing, Boeing this week. The show’s got a really talented and attractive cast. Alec Lachman stars as a man trying to date multiple women at once without any of them knowing a.. more

May 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

theatrereview_mct_c_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a cleverly energetic production of the 20th-century farce, Boeing Boeing. more

Aug 18, 2015 10:39 PM Theater

boeingboeing.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a breezy farce, Boeing Boeing, which bounces across the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre with jaunty momentum. The rhythm of th,Theater more

Aug 17, 2015 10:34 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Boeing-Boeing, a sky-high farce directed by South Milwaukee-native Michael Cotey, based on French playwright Marc Camoletti’s Tony Award-winning play. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:04 PM Theater

 Life is likely very complicated for a man with three fiancees. Such a thing would be very, very difficult to manage in the modern world, but midway through last century it could have theoretically worked. Such is the premise for the 1960s Fren.. more

Jul 12, 2012 7:43 PM Theater

blogimage12785.jpe

The four Alien films are nicely collected on Blu-ray with tons of included special features. It may be overkill, but it's fun by the ton. The films can be viewed in their original theatrical formats or with an additional 15-40 minutes of fo... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage8436.jpe

Few people predicted the co-star of From Justin to Kelly would become one of the most important pop singers of the decade, but Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 album Breakthrough and its mega-hit single “Since U Been Gone” were unexpe,Today in Milw more

Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES