Delhi 2 Dublin @ Shank Hall
You know what they say about the family who dance together...OK, maybe no one says anything about such a clan, but Tarun Nayar of Delhi 2 Dublin mentioned to the Shank Hall audience assembled Wednes,Concert Reviews more
Oct 16, 2014 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Heroes of the Week: Vibha and Our Next Generation Volunteers
Since 1991, the U.S.-based nonprofit Vibha has been positively impacting the lives of disadvantaged children around the world, including Milwaukee. The organization’s projects focus more
Mar 20, 2014 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Beethoven Goes Bollywood
Skylight Music Theatre under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman, opened the season in daring and innovative style. Speaking nervously from the stage (and why not? India’s ambassador to the U.S., Nirupama Rao, was in attendance), Su... more
Sep 24, 2013 11:54 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Beethoven Meets Bollywood
If you like to be in on the cutting edge of art without traveling to New York, Berlin or Paris, then you definitely will want to experience Skylight Music Theatre’s Fidelio. With a production featuring video game-like motion-sensor technolo... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:40 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Abhijeet Sawant @ Hamilton Fine Arts Center
Imagine the songs of the soundtrack to one of your favorite movies—not necessarily a musical and from nearly 40 years ago—are revived on stage by current singers, the biggest star among whom is a boyishly handsome reality show... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews